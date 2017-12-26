The Asian Age | News

Mohammad Kaif slammed on Twitter for celebrating X'mas with family

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 8:06 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 8:14 pm IST

The former India batsman was at the receiving end of trolls on Monday after he posted a picture with his family celebrating Christmas.

Mumbai: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif is always active on social media platform and always updates fans with his daily life.

But cynics have always targeted the cricketer for his posts, stating it was forbidden in Islam. The 37-year-old was once again at the receiving end of trolls on Monday after he wished his followers a Merry Christmas.

 “Merry Christmas! May there be peace and love,” Kaif captioned in an image with his family and Muslim radicals took no time and lashed out at him.

This is not the first instance where trolls have been targeted at Kaif. Earlier in July, he was trolled for playing chess with his son. But he did not hold back and lashed out at his users asking if “breathing is also un-Islamic.”

Not only Kaif but the likes of Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami have also been slammed for their un-Islamic lifestyle. While critics have made voiced their opinions, a share amount of fans have also backed the cricketers.

