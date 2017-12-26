Mohammad Kaif slammed on Twitter for celebrating X'mas with family

The former India batsman was at the receiving end of trolls on Monday after he posted a picture with his family celebrating Christmas.

Mumbai: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif is always active on social media platform and always updates fans with his daily life.

But cynics have always targeted the cricketer for his posts, stating it was forbidden in Islam. The 37-year-old was once again at the receiving end of trolls on Monday after he wished his followers a Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace. pic.twitter.com/DnZ2g7VTno — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2017

Moula ki Khasam Tu Badi Zillat Se Marega Fail Cricketer Off All Formats. — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) December 25, 2017

Kaif sir aap musalman hokar merry christmas bol rahe ho sharam aani chahiye aapko iska matlab hota he ki allah ke yanha beta huwa he astaghfirullllah — Ajmal Yunus (@YunusAjmal) December 25, 2017

Shame on you — sagir ahmed (@rockstar3817) December 25, 2017

secular country... Secular people...But think about your religion first.. Before doing this kind of activity. — Md Younus Khan (@Younus21) December 25, 2017

Kya kya muslman Ke khilaf hai — Dinesh Yadav (@DineshY23887819) December 26, 2017

This is not the first instance where trolls have been targeted at Kaif. Earlier in July, he was trolled for playing chess with his son. But he did not hold back and lashed out at his users asking if “breathing is also un-Islamic.”

Not only Kaif but the likes of Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami have also been slammed for their un-Islamic lifestyle. While critics have made voiced their opinions, a share amount of fans have also backed the cricketers.