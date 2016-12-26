Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 04:06 PM IST

Lectured on morality, Shami hits back at trolls

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2016, 2:46 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2016, 2:54 pm IST

Shami was lectured on morality by trolls because his wife Hasin Jahan was seen wearing a sleeveless gown in the photographs.

Mohammed Shami had posted a family photo on Facebook, drawing regressive responses from some of his followers, who said that his wife's attire was unislamic. (Photo: Facebook/Mohammed Shami)
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he posted pictures with his wife and daughter, which invited some nasty remarks on his spouse's dress.

Mohammed Shami with wife Hasin JahanMohammed Shami had posted a photo with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Mohammed Shami/Facebook)

The Indian fast bowler, however, gave a fitting reply to the trolls on both Twitter and Facebook.

He wrote to his 40 thousand plus followers on Twitter:

Mohammed Shami Tweet 1

Mohammed Shami Tweet 2

Shami had posted a family photo on Facebook on December 23, drawing regressive responses from some of his followers, who said that his wife's attire was unislamic.

