Lectured on morality, Shami hits back at trolls

Mohammed Shami had posted a family photo on Facebook, drawing regressive responses from some of his followers, who said that his wife's attire was unislamic. (Photo: Facebook/Mohammed Shami)

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he posted pictures with his wife and daughter, which invited some nasty remarks on his spouse's dress.

Mohammed Shami had posted a photo with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Mohammed Shami/Facebook)

The Indian fast bowler, however, gave a fitting reply to the trolls on both Twitter and Facebook.

He wrote to his 40 thousand plus followers on Twitter:

