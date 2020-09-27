Sunday, Sep 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:55 AM IST

  Sports   Cricket  26 Sep 2020  COVID-19 detected at ICC Dubai headquarters, is IPL going to be hit?
Sports, Cricket

COVID-19 detected at ICC Dubai headquarters, is IPL going to be hit?

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2020, 11:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2020, 11:20 pm IST

A senior board member privy to the development confirmed that there has been a few “positive cases” of COVID-19.

ICC Academy is a cricket centre located next to the ICC headquarters in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the website icc-cricket.com, where this photograph is featured, says.
 ICC Academy is a cricket centre located next to the ICC headquarters in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the website icc-cricket.com, where this photograph is featured, says.

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the ICC headquarters in Dubai as few of its staffers have tested positive for the dreaded virus and are in mandatory isolation as per the United Arab Emirates’ health protocols.

There is a possibility that in order to follow the strict health safety protocols, the ICC headquarters would remain closed for a few days and the staff would work from home, as the entire premises is being sanitised for operations to restart.

 

However, the good news for all the six IPL teams based out of Dubai is that the ICC Academy grounds are “safe for training” as they are located at a different place, some distance away from the apex body headquarters.

While there was no official communication from the ICC, a senior board member privy to the development confirmed that there has been a few “positive cases”, but maintained the global body was ready for any eventuality.

“It has been managed very well by the ICC as they were prepared considering the second surge of cases in the UAE,” the board official said.

According to information received by PTI, all affected ICC staff are isolating as per local protocols and those who have been in close contact are also doing the same.

 

The ICC staff are expected to work from home for a few days as the office premises will be sanitised to make it fully operational, as per the health safety norms of the UAE government.

There are currently six IPL teams based out of Dubai and they are using the practice facilities at the ICC Academy grounds located in Dubai Sports City.

“The ICC Academy is perfectly safe because neither it is adjacent to the office headquarters nor are there are any ICC staff who is present at the practice session.

“So there is no question of any health scare as far as IPL teams are concerned,” a senior board source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

 

