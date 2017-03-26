Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Hosts aim for big score

Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets on his debut as India bowled out Australia for 300 on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

Dharamsala: India will aim for a strong reply with the bat after they bowled out Australia for 300 on Day 1 of the fourth and final test in Dharamsala, on Saturday. Aussie captain Steve Smith’s century and Matthe Wade’s hard-fought fifty helped the visiting team to reach the 300-run mark before debutant Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch.

The hosts batted for one over before the end of day’s play and still trail by 300 runs.

India made two changes for the final Test with the series level at 1-1. Skipper Virat Kohli was forced to sit out due to a shoulder injury, Kuldeep Yadav was drafted into the side to replace the batsman. Senior Pacer Ishant Sharma was dropped to make way for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India made a good start to Day 1 as they picked the wicket of Matthew Renshaw early on in the first session. Thereon, Smith (111) and David Warner (54) stitched a 134-run partnership to put Australia on top.

The game changed quickly post lunch as Kuldeep dismissed Warner and Marsh (4) in quick succession. The debutant only got better with time as he dismissed Peter Handscomb (8) with a peach of delivery and bowled out Glenn Maxwell (8) with a wrong’un. India’s premier bowler, R Ashwin dismissed Smith in the second session to put the hosts in command.

Pat Cummins (21) was the first one to depart post the Tea session. Substitute fielder Shreyas Iyer run out Steve O’ Keefe (13). Wade (57) struck a gritty half-century to help Australia reach 300, he was dismissed by Ravindra jadeja. Nathan Lyon (13) was the last Aussie batsman to be dismissed, Bhuvneshwar picked his wicket.