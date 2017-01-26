The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Live: India to bat first, Parvez Rasool makes debut

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 4:39 pm IST

Score: India 16/0 from 2 overs. KL Rahul: 4, Virat Kohli: 10.

India 16/0 from 2 overs

Kohli looks confident as comes down the ground to hit Chris Jordan for a four.

India: 9/0 from 1 over

India have made a positive start in Kanpur. Virat Kohli has indeed opened the innings with KL Rahul.

Looks like Virat Kohli is going to open the innings with KL Rahul!

India playing XI: L Rahul, V Kohli, MS Dhoni (w), Y Singh, M Pandey, H Pandya, S Raina, P Rasool, Y Chahal, A Nehra, J Bumrah.

England playing XI: J Roy, S Billings, J Root(c), E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler(w), M Ali, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, T Mills.

Debutant Parvez Rasool received his T20I India cap from national team selector Sarandeep Singh.

Parvez

England have won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20 in Kanpur.

Kanpur: After making short work of England in the Test and ODI series, Virat Kohli and the Men in Blue turn their attentions to the three T20 games starting with the first one today in Kanpur.

Having rested their first-choice spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli will be hoping the likes of Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool step up and grab their chance with both hands.

Given the lack of natural openers in the Indian squad, it will be interesting to see if young Rishabh Pant gets a chance. The 19-year-old has been in fine nick for the youth teams and List A teams so this could be an opportunity to see if he can cut it at the highest level.

England captain Eoin Morgan claimed the victory in third ODI was a big morale booster despite the series loss and he will want his team to show some hunger as they hope to salvage something from this tour of India.

The English have kept faith with majority of the players that were part of the ODI squad save for the inclusion of speedster Tymal Mills who is considered a T20 specialist.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Amit Mishra, Ashish Nehra, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Parvez Rasool, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey.

