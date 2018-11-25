LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd T20: Hosts win toss, opt to bat

Australia lead the series 1-0 following their four-run win in Brisbane.

Sydney: Virat Kohli-led India will only have one thing in mind when they take on Aaron Finch’s Australia in the 3rd T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday- to level the series and deny hosts the prize.

With the series 1-0 in favour of the hosts following their thrilling four-run win in Brisbane, rain played spoilsport halfway through the second game in Melbourne with the match being called off.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will look to avoid a T20I series loss for the first time since 2017, when they last lost to West Indies in a one-off game.

They have in fact won seven T20I series since then, with their recent triumph coming against West Indies at home.

After a poor showing in Brisbane, Krunal Pandya came back with figures of 1/26 in Melbourne, where most of the Indian bowlers did a good job.

Should the Australian top-order falter, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Ben McDermott will have to step up.

While Maxwell played a match-winning knock of 46 in the first game, McDermott remained unbeaten on 32 in Melbourne despite the match being abandoned.

Toss:

Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia wins the toss and they have put us to bowl first #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/yNo3RdNrvo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2018

Playing XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmeed, Jasprit Bumrah.



Unchanged #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2018

Australia XI: D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.



Starc in for Behrendorff #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2018

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.