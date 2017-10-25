LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Bumrah sees off Kane Williamson

Score after 5.4 overs, NZ 25-2: Taylor 0(0), Munro 10(11); Bhuvneshwar 3-0-13-1, Bumrah 2.4-1-11-1.

Pune: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got an early breakthrough for India as he has removed opener Martin Guptill.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand 20-1 from 2.4 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck here, as he manages to see off Martin Guptill. Early breakthrough for Virat Kohli's side.

Toss update

Kane Williamson has won the toss, and the visitors will bat first.

New Zealand wins the toss. Elects to bat first in the 2nd ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AnvsK29LK9 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2017

Preview:

Pune: Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to level the ODI series against New Zealand when the two teams face off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium here on Wednesday. Having lost the first match to Kane Willliamson’s Kiwi side by six wickets, the Men in Blue will hope to avoid their first series defeat at home since 2015.

The last time India lost back-to-back series were a T20 series against South Africa (2-0), which was followed by an ODI series defeat (3-2).

In the first match, it were the heroics of batsmen Ross Taylor and Tom Latham who put up a 200-run partnership to see the visitors home. Given that the Black Caps were playing their first game since the ICC Champions Trophy in June, the Kiwis put up a good show in a match where Virat Kohli’s 31st ton went in vain.

With the second ODI being followed up with the third on Sunday, Virat Kohli and co will look to bounce back and keep themselves alive in the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.

Match commences at 1:30 pm IST.