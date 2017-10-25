The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Bumrah sees off Kane Williamson
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Bumrah sees off Kane Williamson

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 2:00 pm IST

Score after 5.4 overs, NZ 25-2: Taylor 0(0), Munro 10(11); Bhuvneshwar 3-0-13-1, Bumrah 2.4-1-11-1.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Pune: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got an early breakthrough for India as he has removed opener Martin Guptill.

New Zealand innings

New Zealand 20-1 from 2.4 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck here, as he manages to see off Martin Guptill. Early breakthrough for Virat Kohli's side.

Toss update

Kane Williamson has won the toss, and the visitors will bat first.

Preview:

Pune: Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to level the ODI series against New Zealand when the two teams face off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium here on Wednesday. Having lost the first match to Kane Willliamson’s Kiwi side by six wickets, the Men in Blue will hope to avoid their first series defeat at home since 2015.

The last time India lost back-to-back series were a T20 series against South Africa (2-0), which was followed by an ODI series defeat (3-2).

In the first match, it were the heroics of batsmen Ross Taylor and Tom Latham who put up a 200-run partnership to see the visitors home. Given that the Black Caps were playing their first game since the ICC Champions Trophy in June, the Kiwis put up a good show in a match where Virat Kohli’s 31st ton went in vain.

With the second ODI being followed up with the third on Sunday, Virat Kohli and co will look to bounce back and keep themselves alive in the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.

Match commences at 1:30 pm IST.

Tags: india vs new zealand, pune odi, live cricket score
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

2

LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Bumrah sees off Kane Williamson

3

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

4

Spurned women kidnap man and leave him naked in woods

5

New Zealand aims to go green with electricity with, tree planting

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham