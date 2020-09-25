Friday, Sep 25, 2020 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

185th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,816,103

85,919

Recovered

4,752,991

92,317

Deaths

91,740

1,144

Maharashtra128396397321434345 Andhra Pradesh6543855794745558 Tamil Nadu5636915082109076 Karnataka5485574446588331 Uttar Pradesh3742773076115366 Delhi2606232243755123 West Bengal2378692080424606 Odisha196888161044805 Telangana1792461481391070 Bihar174266159700878 Assam165582135141608 Kerala15445898720614 Gujarat1289491093113382 Rajasthan1227201023301352 Haryana118554984101177 Madhya Pradesh115361814752007 Punjab105220814752860 Chhatisgarh9562358833680 Jharkhand7643862945626 Jammu and Kashmir68614480791024 Uttarakhand4440432154501 Goa3055224347360 Puducherry2489519311467 Tripura2378616955245 Himachal Pradesh133869232125 Chandigarh109688342123 Manipur9537736959 Arunachal Pradesh8416607113 Nagaland5730459810 Meghalaya4733252838 Sikkim2447190529 Mizoram158510120
  Sports   Cricket  25 Sep 2020  Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Virat Kohli's dropped catches rocks social media
Sports, Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Virat Kohli's dropped catches rocks social media

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2020, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2020, 3:42 pm IST

Reacting to what she termed a "distasteful message" by Gavaskar, Sharma sought an explanation from the former India captain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli attempts to catch the ball during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli attempts to catch the ball during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Dubai: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL.

Reacting to what she termed a "distasteful message" by Gavaskar, Sharma sought an explanation from the former India captain.

 

After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a shocking comment involving Kohli's actor wife Anushka.

The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.

Sharma reacted to it by putting a statement on her Instagram page.

She wrote, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game?."

 

"I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?"

"I am sure you can have many words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?"

Over the years, on quite a few instances the Bollywood actress has been blamed whenever her high-profile cricketer husband under-performed on the field, and she rued that fact.

Sharma added, "It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?

 

"Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."

The Indian batting mainstay had a forgettable outing at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.

The KXIP skipper then went on to shatter a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.

Tags: anushka sharma virat kohli, virat kohli, kings xi punjab vs royal challengers bangalore, sunil gavaskar

Latest From Sports

After dropping two catches, RCB skipper Virat Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to run-chasing, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls before he was caught off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery. (Photo | PTI)

Virat Kohli has a dog day afternoon, with two dropped catches, weak bat as RCB lose to KXIP

KXIP skipper KL Rahul’s 132, off just 69 deliveries, is the highest score built up by an Indian player in an IPL innings. (Photo | PTI)

Beating Sachin’s 'fastest 2,000 IPL runs' Rahul also scores highest IPL score by an Indian

Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul scored 132 off 69 balls, that was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. (Photo | PTI)

Skipper KL Rahul's spectacular unbeaten 132 takes KXIP to 206/3 against RCB

Concerned about Dhoni's form? CSK Coach Fleming backs the skipper

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham