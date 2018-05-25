LIVE| IPL 2018 Qualifier 2: KKR host SRH in do-or-die clash

Faf du Plessis’s heroics had spoilt SRH's party in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Kolkata: It will be all to play for when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Friday.

KKR beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 25 runs in the eliminator whereas SRH just gave away the match to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who advanced to the final with a two-wicket win in Mumbai.

While KKR are on a four-match unbeaten streak, SRH have lost their last four matches in this competition.

SRH were dominant by defending low scores in the first half of the tournament, but were unable to do as Faf du Plessis’s heroics spoilt their party in the first qualifier.

It will be a battle between the mystery spinners-Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan, as they go head-to-head in the winner-takes-all contest.

While Rashid Khan has got 18 wickets, Sunil Narine has scalped 16 wickets so far.

KKR not only have a home advantage, but also hold the upper hand in terms of head-to-head. Overall, KKR have won nine of their 15 encounters against SRH, whereas Kane Williamson’s side have managed to win only one game out of six at the Eden Gardens.

Both the captains will need to play a crucial role for their sides. While Williamson is the league’s highest run-getter this season with 685 runs, Dinesh Karthik has been most often known for the role of a finisher this season.

Overall, this match promises to be another cracking contest, and undoubtedly both the teams will be eager to book a place in the IPL final.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(Captain), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Javon Searles, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Alex Hales, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST on Friday, May 25th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.