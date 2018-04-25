The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

 (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli dismissed as Shardul Thakur strikes
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli dismissed as Shardul Thakur strikes

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 8:30 pm IST

Score after 4.2 overs, RCB 35-1 ( AB de Villiers 0*, Quinton de Kock 17*; Shardul Thakur 1/8).

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

RCB 35-1 from 4.2 overs

WICKET! There is a loud roar from the fans as Shardul Thakur removes captain Virat Kohli for 18 runs.This is not the start that RCB wanted.

Toss update

CSK won the toss in their IPL match against RCB on Wednesday, and elected to field.

Both teams made a couple of changes . For RCB, Pawan Negi and Colin de Grandhomme replaced Manan Vohra and Chris Woakes respectively.

Meanwhile, for CSK, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir have come in for Karn Sharma and Imran Tahir respectively. Here is how the teams lineup:

Preview

The much-awaited South Indian derby between Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to resume as they lock horns in the 24th Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

The atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is all set to be electric once again as two captains who know each other very well go head-to-head.

This will be for the first time that the two teams face each other since May 22, 2015 as CSK were banned from the 2016 and 2017 editions due to spot-fixing.

CSK won that match by three wickets at Ranchi, which was a Qualifier 2 match, and went onto face Mumbai Indians in the final.

Not surprisingly, a dominant CSK holds a 13-7 head-to-head record over RCB in the overall matches.

This will be a landmark encounter for Virat Kohli as the clash will be his 100th match as captain in T20 cricket.

RCB completed a morale-boosting win in their previous match against Delhi Daredevils (DD), thanks to a 39-ball-90 from AB de Villiers. The Bengaluru franchise will hope to continue their good show, despite a dominant CSK team.

Meanwhile, CSK are coming fresh from their thrilling four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Hyderabad.

Having said that, RCB will have to be wary of CSK ahead of this match, who stunned Mumbai Indians (MI) by one wicket in a thriller in the first match of IPL 2018.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini , Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson, Murugan Ashwin.

Chennai Super Kings:

MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, , Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey, Mark Wood, KM Asif.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Wednesday (April 25).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

