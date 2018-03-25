The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Steve Smith's Australia admits ball-tampering in stunning confession

AP
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 10:01 am IST

In a hugely embarrassing moment for Australian cricket, Smith said he was "not proud at all" of what his team had done.

Smith said it was the team's
 Smith said it was the team's "leadership group" that came up with the idea and put it into action, but he did not name the other senior players involved in the plot. (Photo: AFP)

Cape Town: Australia cricketers admitted ball tampering with a piece of sticky yellow tape in a stunning public confession on Saturday. Captain Steve Smith said he and other senior players came up with the idea to try and cheat and change the condition of the ball.

Young batsman Cameron Bancroft said he was tasked to carry out the tampering in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

In a hugely embarrassing moment for Australian cricket, Smith said he was "not proud at all" of what his team had done but insisted he would not resign the captaincy. He may not have a choice.

The plan was hatched, Smith said, as South Africa began to run away with the game on day three at Newlands. South Africa ended the day nearly 300 runs ahead.

Smith said it was the team's "leadership group" that came up with the idea and put it into action, but he did not name the other senior players involved in the plot.

Smith insisted coaching staff had no knowledge of what was happening.

Bancroft said he was charged with ball tampering by match officials after play. He did not say if he pleaded guilty or if other members of the Australia team were also charged. They could still be if the ICC feels there was a conspiracy within the team, as Smith appeared to indicate, to try and cheat.

Bancroft and Smith made the confession at the post-day news conference.

"I'm embarrassed," Smith said. "I sit before you today and I'm not proud of it at all."

The confession came after television cameras caught Bancroft in the act on the field, leaving the Australians with little option.

Bancroft was caught holding a small yellow object which he later said was the piece of sticky tape. Bancroft said he tried to pick up rough granules from the side of the pitch with the sticky tape and rub it on the ball to try and change its condition.

That would likely aid the ball to reverse swing, which has been a huge factor in this series.

Multiple slow-motion replays on TV and broadcast on the big screen at Newlands, showed Bancroft holding the small piece of tape in one hand and pressing it against the ball as he tried to rough it up. He tried to hide the piece of tape in his underwear after umpires called him over to question what he had been doing.

"Having done that I panicked quite a lot and that obviously resulted in me shoving it down my trousers," Bancroft said.

Although the two on-field umpires, Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong of England, questioned Bancroft at the time, he produced what appeared to be a black sunglasses bag from his right pocket in way of explanation, and clearly to deceive the umpires.

No action was taken by the umpires at the time, but match officials including referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe were able to review TV footage of the incident.

Tags: south africa cricket team, australia cricket team, steve smith, cameron bancroft

MOST POPULAR

1

New Facebook email scam on the rise

2

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

3

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

4

Find out why journal writing is good for you

5

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham