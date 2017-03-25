LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Injured Kohli misses out, Rahane to lead India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav makes his Test debut as Australia retained the same team.

With the series tied 1-1, Ajinkya Rahane will stand in as skipper in place of injured Virat Kohli in the final Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI)

Dharamsala: Australia have elected to bat as Virat Kohli, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Ranchi Test, is ruled out of Dharamsala Test here on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane is leading the Indian side which has made two changes to its playing XI from Ranchi Test as Kuldeep Yadav has been handed his Test cap and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been drafted into the side to replace Ishant Sharma. Australia have retained the same team which took field in the third Test.

"Unfortunately Kohli misses out, Rahane will be leading the side," Bangar said.

Kohli, who injured his shoulder during the drawn third Test in Ranchi, managed just 46 runs from the three Tests.

Australia need just a draw to take home the Border-Gavaskar trophy, having triumphed at home in 2014-15.

A victory for the tourists will see them win their first Test series in India in 13 years.

Whatever the result, India will retain their number one ranking at the end of a season which has seen them host a record 13 Test matches against four different visiting teams.