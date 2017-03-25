The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  With the series tied 1-1, Ajinkya Rahane will stand in as skipper in place of injured Virat Kohli in the final Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Injured Kohli misses out, Rahane to lead India
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Injured Kohli misses out, Rahane to lead India

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 9:25 am IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav makes his Test debut as Australia retained the same team.

With the series tied 1-1, Ajinkya Rahane will stand in as skipper in place of injured Virat Kohli in the final Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 With the series tied 1-1, Ajinkya Rahane will stand in as skipper in place of injured Virat Kohli in the final Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI)

Dharamsala: Australia have elected to bat as Virat Kohli, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Ranchi Test, is ruled out of Dharamsala Test here on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane is leading the Indian side which has made two changes to its playing XI from Ranchi Test as Kuldeep Yadav has been handed his Test cap and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been drafted into the side to replace Ishant Sharma. Australia have retained the same team which took field in the third Test.

"Unfortunately Kohli misses out, Rahane will be leading the side," Bangar said.

Kohli, who injured his shoulder during the drawn third Test in Ranchi, managed just 46 runs from the three Tests.

Australia need just a draw to take home the Border-Gavaskar trophy, having triumphed at home in 2014-15.

A victory for the tourists will see them win their first Test series in India in 13 years.

Whatever the result, India will retain their number one ranking at the end of a season which has seen them host a record 13 Test matches against four different visiting teams.

Tags: india vs australia, dharamsala test, live cricket score

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Injured Kohli misses out, Rahane to lead India

2

Emma Thompson recalls refusing date with Donald Trump

3

Hope Dalai Lama's blessings helps me sleep peacefully: Steve Smith

4

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

5

Flight attendant dances to Britney Spears' 'Toxic', goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham