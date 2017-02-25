LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia lose Mitch Marsh early

The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 25, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2017, 10:07 am IST

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Mitchell Marsh as Wriddhiman Saha took a fine catch to give India their first breakthrough of the morning. (Photo: AP)
Pune: India have struck early on Day three to keep alive some hopes of sealing a comeback win as Australian lead goes past 320-run mark in the opening Test here on Saturday.

Australia, who resumed play on the overnight score of 143/4, lost Mitchell Marsh as Ravindra Jadeja scalped his first wicket. Wriddhiman Saha took a fine catch to give India their first breakthrough of the morning. India could have easily had one more wicket but Ajinkya Rahane, manning the leg-slip area, dropped Steve Smith.

On Friday, left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe completed a six-wicket haul before Steve Smith's half-century guided Australia to a lead of 298 runs Smith (unbeaten at 59) led from the front as he survived three drop catches and shared a 52-run stand with Matt Renshaw (31) to guide the visitors to a second-innings score of 143-4 at stumps.

Mitchell Marsh (21*) remained unbeaten at the crease with Smith. The duo will now aim to extend the side's lead when they resume Australia's innings on Saturday.

While Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets on a viciously turning track, Jayant Yadav also chipped in with a wicket.

Earlier, resuming at yesterday's score of 256-9, Australia were bundled out for 260, losing their final wicket of Mitchell Starc (61) off Ashwin's delivery.

Ashwin's third wicket of that innings was his 64th of the home season and as a result of which he also surpassed former captain Kapil Dev's record of 63 wickets in a single Test season.

In the previous and lone Test against Bangladesh, Ashwin became the fastest bowler to clinch 250 wickets in the longest format of the game and surpassed Australian bowling legend Dennis Lillee's record.

In reply, India fell like a pack of cards in their first innings, losing their last seven wickets in the space of just 11 runs to be eventually bowled out for a pathetic 105.

Opener KL Rahul was the lone batsman to pull off an innings of substance as he smashed 64 off 97 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

O'Keefe was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he finished with remarkable figures of six for 35 and helped his side gain a massive first innings lead of 155 runs. It was also O'Keefe's first five-wicket Test haul.

Mitchell Starc contributed with two wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon scalped a wicket each.

