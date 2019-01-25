Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI lifts Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspensions

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 12:51 am IST

The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

Hardik Pandya (Photo: AP)
 Hardik Pandya (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The suspensions on Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul were on Thursday lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of Australia due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

The 25-year-old Pandya is expected to take the earliest available flight to join the team in New Zealand for an ongoing limited-overs series, while Rahul might play in either the domestic circuit or show up for India A in the home series against England Lions, a BCCI source said.

“The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman,” read a statement from the CoA, issued by the BCCI.

However, an inquiry will take place into the matter, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5. In case Karnataka make it to the Ranji Trophy finals, the 26-year-old Rahul is now expected to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. Pandya and Rahul’s crass comments on the show ‘Koffee With Karan’, where they spoke about hooking up with multiple women, were criticised by one and all and led to a social media storm. While Diana Edulji wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, CoA chief Vinod Rai had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution.

The CoA said the decision to suspend the two was taken under “Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution”, which covers players’ conduct that can bring the Board into disrepute.

Tags: hardik pandya, kl rahul, bcci

Latest From Sports

Kerala Blasters players in training on the eve of their Indian Super League match against ATK, in Kochi. (Photo: Arun Chandrabose )

Kerala aim to regroup under Nelo against ATK

Subhasish Bose

Subhasish Bose eager to lift ISL trophy

(Representational Image)

Karnataka bounce back to post 264/9

Last season, unlike their first two seasons, wasn’t good for the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned franchise as they finished seventh.

Amrinder hopes to continue the winning streak

MOST POPULAR

1

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

2

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

3

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

4

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

5

Boeing's flying car lifts off

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham