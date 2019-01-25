BCCI lifts Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspensions

The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

New Delhi: The suspensions on Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul were on Thursday lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of Australia due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

The 25-year-old Pandya is expected to take the earliest available flight to join the team in New Zealand for an ongoing limited-overs series, while Rahul might play in either the domestic circuit or show up for India A in the home series against England Lions, a BCCI source said.

“The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman,” read a statement from the CoA, issued by the BCCI.

However, an inquiry will take place into the matter, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5. In case Karnataka make it to the Ranji Trophy finals, the 26-year-old Rahul is now expected to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. Pandya and Rahul’s crass comments on the show ‘Koffee With Karan’, where they spoke about hooking up with multiple women, were criticised by one and all and led to a social media storm. While Diana Edulji wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, CoA chief Vinod Rai had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution.

The CoA said the decision to suspend the two was taken under “Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution”, which covers players’ conduct that can bring the Board into disrepute.