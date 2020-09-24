Thursday, Sep 24, 2020 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  24 Sep 2020  Former Aussie batsman, IPL 2020 commentator Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest
Sports, Cricket

Former Aussie batsman, IPL 2020 commentator Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2020, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2020, 4:34 pm IST

The former Australian batsman was in a Mumbai hotel with the Star Sports’ commentary team for the Indian Premier League.

Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. (File Photo)
 Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. (File Photo)

Mumbai: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel, IPL broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed. Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports’ commentary team for the Indian Premier League.

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

 

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” Star Sports said a press release.

“We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the release added.

“Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.

“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the broadcasters said.

 

