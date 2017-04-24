The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:29 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: KKR shine as RCB skittled out for 49

AGENCIES
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 1:20 am IST

Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/21), Chris Woakes (3/6) and Colin de Grandhomme (3/4) shared nine wickets.

KKR’s Nathan Coulter-Nile (right) celebrates with team mates after taking a RCB wicket in their IPL match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI )
 KKR’s Nathan Coulter-Nile (right) celebrates with team mates after taking a RCB wicket in their IPL match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI )

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore hit a new low, succumbing to an 82-run loss to hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League-10 match here on Sunday night.

In what was a humiliating defeat for Virat Kohli and his men, the team boasting batting greats like Chris Gayle, Kohli and A.B. de Villiers, RCB were bowled out for 49 — the lowest total in tournament’s 10-year history. The scorecard was an embarrassment and read a stunning 7, 0, 1, 8, 9, 8, 2, 0, 2, 5, 0, with none of the batsmen reaching double figures.

Chasing a modest 132, RCB’s innings lasted just 9.4 overs.

The lowest total in the tournament prior to this match was 58 by Rajasthan Royals against RCB in 2009.

After having restricted Kolkata to 131 in 19.3 overs, following a three-wicket burst from Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli (0, 1b) in the very first over of their innings and never recovered from the blow, with the other batsmen falling like nine pins.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/21), Chris Woakes (3/6) and Colin de Grandhomme (3/4) shared nine wickets.

Kohli described it as their “worst batting peformance”.

Scorecard
Kolkata Knight Riders: S. Narine c Chahal b Binny 34, G. Gambhir c Jadhav b Mills 14, R. Uthappa lbw b Badree 11, M. Pandey c Badree b Chahal 15, Y. Pathan st Jadhav b Chahal 8, S. Yadav c Mills b Negi 15, C. de Grandhomme c Kohli b Chahal 0, C. Woakes c Mandeep Singh b Mills 18, N. Coulter-Nile c de Villiers b Negi 2, U. Yadav (not out) 2, Kuldeep Yadav b Aravind 4. Extras: (w8) 8. Total: (in 19.3 overs) 131.
FoW: 1-48, 2-65, 3-66, 4-82, 5-93, 6-93, 7-120, 8-125, 9-125.
Bowling: Badree 4-0-33-1, Mills 4-0-31-2 (2w), Aravind 3.3-0-27-1, Binny 1-0-9-1, Chahal 4-0-16-3 (1w), Negi 3-0-15-2 (1w).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: C. Gayle c Coulter-Nile b Woakes 7, V. Kohli c Pandey b Coulter-Nile 0, Mandeep c Pandey b U. Yadav 1, A.B. de Villiers c Uthappa b Coulter-Nile 8, K. Jadhav c Woakes b Coulter-Nile 9, S. Binny c Uthappa b Woakes 8, P. Negi lbw b de Grandhomme 2, S. Badree lbw b Woakes 0, T. Mills c Kuldeep Yadav b de Grandhomme 2, S. Aravind (not out) 5, Y. Chahal c Pandey b de Grandhomme 0
Extras: (lb 3, w 2, nb 2) 7 .Total: (all out; in 9.4 overs) 49
FoW: 1-2, 2-3, 3-12, 4-24, 5-40, 6-40, 7-42, 8-44, 9-48, 10-49
Bowling: Coulter-Nile 3-0-21-3 (2nb, 1w), U. Yadav 3-0-15-1, C. Woakes 2-0-6-3, (1w), C. de Grandhomme  1.4-0-4-3             

Tags: ipl 10, royal challengers bangalore, kolkata knight riders, virat kohli, gautam gambhir

MOST POPULAR

1

Ram Gopal Varma slams awards, questions their relevance

2

'Siblings' Ranveer and Priyanka bond with their Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya

3

Kamaal R Khan apologises to South superstar Mohanlal over Chhota Bheem comment

4

Removing condom without asking partner is a dangerous trend

5

Huge snake falls off the roof in gym in Australia

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham