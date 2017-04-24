IPL 10: KKR shine as RCB skittled out for 49

Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/21), Chris Woakes (3/6) and Colin de Grandhomme (3/4) shared nine wickets.

KKR’s Nathan Coulter-Nile (right) celebrates with team mates after taking a RCB wicket in their IPL match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI )

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore hit a new low, succumbing to an 82-run loss to hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League-10 match here on Sunday night.

In what was a humiliating defeat for Virat Kohli and his men, the team boasting batting greats like Chris Gayle, Kohli and A.B. de Villiers, RCB were bowled out for 49 — the lowest total in tournament’s 10-year history. The scorecard was an embarrassment and read a stunning 7, 0, 1, 8, 9, 8, 2, 0, 2, 5, 0, with none of the batsmen reaching double figures.

Chasing a modest 132, RCB’s innings lasted just 9.4 overs.

The lowest total in the tournament prior to this match was 58 by Rajasthan Royals against RCB in 2009.

After having restricted Kolkata to 131 in 19.3 overs, following a three-wicket burst from Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli (0, 1b) in the very first over of their innings and never recovered from the blow, with the other batsmen falling like nine pins.

Kohli described it as their “worst batting peformance”.

Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders: S. Narine c Chahal b Binny 34, G. Gambhir c Jadhav b Mills 14, R. Uthappa lbw b Badree 11, M. Pandey c Badree b Chahal 15, Y. Pathan st Jadhav b Chahal 8, S. Yadav c Mills b Negi 15, C. de Grandhomme c Kohli b Chahal 0, C. Woakes c Mandeep Singh b Mills 18, N. Coulter-Nile c de Villiers b Negi 2, U. Yadav (not out) 2, Kuldeep Yadav b Aravind 4. Extras: (w8) 8. Total: (in 19.3 overs) 131.

FoW: 1-48, 2-65, 3-66, 4-82, 5-93, 6-93, 7-120, 8-125, 9-125.

Bowling: Badree 4-0-33-1, Mills 4-0-31-2 (2w), Aravind 3.3-0-27-1, Binny 1-0-9-1, Chahal 4-0-16-3 (1w), Negi 3-0-15-2 (1w).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: C. Gayle c Coulter-Nile b Woakes 7, V. Kohli c Pandey b Coulter-Nile 0, Mandeep c Pandey b U. Yadav 1, A.B. de Villiers c Uthappa b Coulter-Nile 8, K. Jadhav c Woakes b Coulter-Nile 9, S. Binny c Uthappa b Woakes 8, P. Negi lbw b de Grandhomme 2, S. Badree lbw b Woakes 0, T. Mills c Kuldeep Yadav b de Grandhomme 2, S. Aravind (not out) 5, Y. Chahal c Pandey b de Grandhomme 0

Extras: (lb 3, w 2, nb 2) 7 .Total: (all out; in 9.4 overs) 49

FoW: 1-2, 2-3, 3-12, 4-24, 5-40, 6-40, 7-42, 8-44, 9-48, 10-49

Bowling: Coulter-Nile 3-0-21-3 (2nb, 1w), U. Yadav 3-0-15-1, C. Woakes 2-0-6-3, (1w), C. de Grandhomme 1.4-0-4-3