The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI office bearers issued show cause notice by Supreme Court

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 5:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 5:47 pm IST

The apex court has directed that the trio must be present on September 19 on which the matter will be next heard.

The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA), in its fifth status report, on August 16 pulled up the BCCI for deliberately misconstruing the apex court's order to bar CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team from attending the SGM held on July 26.(Photo: PTI)
 The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA), in its fifth status report, on August 16 pulled up the BCCI for deliberately misconstruing the apex court's order to bar CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team from attending the SGM held on July 26.(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued show cause notice to senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, including acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, acting president CK Khanna and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and has asked them to explain why the Lodha recommendations have not been implemented.

The apex court has directed that the trio must be present on September 19 on which the matter will be next heard.

Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramanian told a three-judge apex court bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, that the BCCI hasn't implemented anything of July 24 order.

In that order, the top court had asked the BCCI to adopt the Lodha Panel suggestions as far as "practicable" in the July 26 Special General Meeting (SGM).

The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA), in its fifth status report, on August 16 pulled up the BCCI for deliberately misconstruing the apex court's order to bar CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team from attending the SGM held on July 26.

In their fifth status report submitted to the apex court, the CoA said that the BCCI officials also used the Supreme Court's expression of 'etc' to bring in a series of issues aimed at unraveling the fundamental core of reforms mandated sby the apex court.

"First, the CEO of BCCI as well as the administrative staff including the legal team was asked to leave the meeting on the basis that they are not office bearers.

"Secondly, the totally neutral expression 'etc' was treated as an excuse to bring in a series of issues aimed at unraveling the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by this Hon'ble Court including disqualification of office bearers, constitution of apex council, clear demarcation of functions, powers, duties and obligations between professional management and Apex Council, etc," the report said.

The CoA had also directed that Khanna, Amitabh and Anirudh be disallowed from being associated with the working of the country's cricket board.

The committee also called for a separate committee to commission a forensic audit of each state association under three-member committee of a former Supreme Court judge.

In the June 26 SGM meeting, the BCCI informed that a seven-member committee was formed to see how the Supreme Court appointed-Lodha Panel recommendations are implemented by the board in the best possible and swiftest manner.

The committee was to be headed by Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla, with BCCI acting secretary as its convenor.

The other members of the committee were Sourav Ganguly, T.C. Mathew, Naba Bhattacharjee, Jay Shah and Anirudh Chaudhary.

Tags: bcci, amitabh chaudhary, supreme court, ck khanna
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Cow with the face of a human being has left the internet stunned

2

Looking for a Lamborghini phone? Here it is for $2,450

3

Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

4

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

5

Here's why you should eat more peaches

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham