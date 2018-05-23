The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders put to bat first

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 23, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
The Knights have been on song recently, having made it into the playoffs with three consecutive wins.

 (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: After a nail-biting first qualifier match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), that saw the former ride into the finals, the eyes are now on the Eliminator.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, to stay alive in the competition.

The Knights have been on song recently, having made it into the playoffs with three consecutive wins. The two-time winners beat table toppers SRH in their final encounter to book a playoff spot.

The story has been the same for the inaugural champs who have rediscovered their mojo heading into the top-four berth. At one stage, they were at the bottom of the table but Jos Butters’ terrific form and some hint of luck got them back in contention.

However, they will be without Buttler and Ben Stokes who have flown back to England to fulfill national duties and they cannot afford to make any mistake now.

An interesting battle of spinners will be one to look forward to. KKR spin troika of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, and Piyush Chawla have so far accounted for 45 wickets this season, the most by any side. While for RR, the spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal have also proved to be effective.

Toss:

The news from the center is that RR have won the toss and opted to bowl.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

 Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

