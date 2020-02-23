Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India outplayed by New Zealand on day three of first Test

AFP
Published : Feb 23, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2020, 1:26 pm IST

The Kiwis take a 183-run first innings lead and then leave India reeling at 144 for 4

New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara for 11 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, February 23, 2020. (AP)
 New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara for 11 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, February 23, 2020. (AP)

Wellington: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult bagged three wickets to have India struggling for survival at stumps on day three of the first Test in Wellington today.

Faced with a 183 run first-innings deficit, India were 144 for four at close, still 39 in arrears after a rollicking innings by Boult and Kyle Jamieson had pushed New Zealand to a total of 348.

Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 25 with Hanuma Vihari on 15.

Boult, back in Test cricket after breaking a hand during the Boxing Day Test in a disastrous series for New Zealand in Australia, took a back seat in India's first innings when Jamieson and Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to bowl out the tourists for 165.

But he came to the fore on day three with figures of three for 27 as India, the world's top-ranked side, looked lost in New Zealand conditions.

The tourists needed patience and determination as they worked to write off the deficit in the 65 overs they faced before stumps.

After Prithvi Shaw fell early, caught by a diving Tom Latham at backward square leg to give Boult his first wicket, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara cautiously lifted the score to 78 for one.

But Pujara, who received loud applause when he ended a 28-ball drought with a two off Boult, was bowled by the New Zealand quick on the last ball before tea.

Agarwal went for 58 soon after the resumption and India were reduced to 96 for three.

This put pressure on Virat Kohli to perform after a string of low scores in New Zealand but on 19 his patience deserted him and a wild swing at a short Boult delivery was nicked to the keeper and India were 113 for four.

India had their opportunities to clip New Zealand's wings.

They opened the day with two wickets in the first three overs to have New Zealand 225 for seven, just 60 runs ahead.

But lusty hitting from Jamieson and then Boult paved the way for the final three wickets to add a further 123 runs.

Jamieson, only selected for his maiden Test while Neil Wagner is on paternity leave, followed up his four for 39 with an entertaining 44 off 45 deliveries with the bat when the New Zealand innings was teetering.

He blasted four sixes in the whirlwind knock and was caught going for a fifth having put on 71 with Colin de Grandhomme for the eighth wicket.

The run-a-ball innings was a record for a New Zealand number nine on debut eclipsing the 43 by Graham Vivian, also against India, 55 years ago.

De Grandhomme produced a more sedate 43 before Boult scored all 38 runs off 24 deliveries in the last wicket stand with Ajaz Patel.

Ishant Sharma was the most successful of the Indian bowlers with five for 68 while Ravi Ashwin took three for 99.

Tags: kyle jamieson, trent boult, mayank agarwal, india-newzealand, cricket, test match cricket, basin reserve, wellington

Latest From Sports

Chelsea's Spanish player Marcos Alonso (centre) scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on February 22 2020. (AFP)

Chelsea defeat Tottenham, Man City beat Leicester

Eibar's Spanish midfielder Edu Exposito (left) challenges Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi during Barcelona’s Spanish league football match against SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 22, 2020. (AFP)

Lionel Messi score four to put Barcelona back at the top

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Juventus at the Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on February 22, 2020. (AP)

Ronaldo scores in 11th match in a row to equal record

Varda Harneja

Fighting adversities, Delhi duo ready for New Delhi Marathon

MOST POPULAR

1

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

2

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

3

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

4

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

5

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham