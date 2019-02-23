Will do what nation wants: Kohli on Indo-Pak WC match

The India-Pakistan World Cup clash hangs in balance following the Pulwama terror attacks.

Vishakhapatnam: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday condemned the terror attack in Pulwama and maintained that the team will do whatever the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government decide on the India-Pakistan World Cup match.

“All our sincere condolences to the families of soldiers who lost their lives. We are really shocked about what happened. Our stand is simple, we will do whatever the nation wants us to do and what the BCCI decides to do. We will do whatever the board and the government decides,” Kohli told reporters.

There has been a huge outcry in the country on the India-Pakistan match in the World Cup after the Pulwama attack as the incident has put the sporting relations between both the countries in jeopardy.

On Friday, the Supreme-court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) took no decision on whether India should play Pakistan in the World Cup and made it clear that the matter will be decided in consultation with the government.

The Committee, however, wrote a letter to ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) urging them to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates, in a clear reference to Pakistan.

Legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, while talking about the matter, had stated that he would personally hate seeing India concede two points by boycotting the match against Pakistan in the World Cup. He, however, whatever the government decides, he will support it.

The members of ICC are expected to conduct a meeting on 27th February to discuss the India-Pakistan situation. The World Cup match between the two countries is scheduled to be played on June 16.