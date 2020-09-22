Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020 | Last Update : 11:08 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  22 Sep 2020  CSK win toss, decide to bowl first versus Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals
Sports, Cricket

CSK win toss, decide to bowl first versus Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 22, 2020, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2020, 7:54 pm IST

A depleted Rajasthan Royals have an onerous task of stopping the mighty Chennai Super Kings on a Sharjah belter

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals, who are playing their first match of the IPL 2020 season.

A depleted Rajasthan Royals have an onerous task of stopping the mighty Chennai Super Kings on a Sharjah belter with no Ben Stokes in their line-up but skipper Steve Smith''s availability after recovering from a concussion injury has lifted some gloom ahead of their IPL match on Tuesday.

 

The absence of Stokes would severely impact Royals' campaign at least in the first half of the tournament because of the balance he brings to the side but having Smith in the playing XI would mean that the contest will not be without a fight.

Smith, who missed the ODI series against England, has undergone various concussion test protocols and is ready to tee off.

"Been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running. Yesterday, I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play," Smith was quoted as saying in a press statement. "And today I will have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play tomorrow," the Australian added.

 

Coach Andrew McDonald also expressed his happiness at skipper's availability. "Fantastic news that Steve is available. It''s fantastic especially on the back of some setbacks back in the UK. It''s obviously great to have your skipper available for the first game as I''ve said before we are in really good hands."

Stokes' father's illness has kept him out of action for some time now and his absence, certainly in the first half of the league, would disturb the balance of the Royals, perennial under-performers.

Apart from premier all-rounder Stokes, also absent from the first match will be Jos Buttler, their impact player at the top-order. The England batsman will be missing the first game as he arrived separately with his family and need to undergo mandatory 36-hour quarantine in Dubai.

 

Jofra Archer's presence will be important along with seasoned T20 stars like South African batsman David Miller, Australian pacer Andrew Tye and England all-rounder Tom Curran.

The Royals' main problem lies in their Indian core, which hasn't exactly been consistent. The likes of Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron have failed to live up to the expectations over the years.

Last edition's runner-up, CSK exacted revenge on defending champions Mumbai Indians, beating them by five wickets in the tournament opener here on Saturday.

CSK have once again showed how to work around with resources and Sam Curran coming good with an all-round show means that Dwayne Bravo would not be missed even if he misses a few more games due to injury.

 

Rayudu and Faf du Plessis perfectly maintained the CSK "run-chase template" of attacking in the back 10 by preserving wickets.

The addition of Piyush Chawla, a very successful IPL bowler, is also a big plus. However it needs to be seen how Deepak Chahar is shaping up after sustaining a niggle in the final over of the MI innings. In case, Chahar can't make it, they have ready replacement in Shardul Thakur.

Playing XI of both teams

Chennai Super Kings: S Watson, M Vijay, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C), R Jadeja, S Curran, D Chahar, P Chawla, L Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals: R Uthappa, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, S Smith (C), D Miller, R Parag, S Gopal, T Curran, J Archer, R Tewatia, J Unadkat

 

Tags: chennai super kings vs rajasthan royals, rajasthan royals, chennai super kings, ipl 2020

