LIVE| IPL 2018 Qualifier 1: Dhoni wins toss, opts to field

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have decided to field.

While CSK have made one change, Kane Williamson's side is going unchanged.

For CSK, Shane Watson comes back and replaces Sam Billings.

SRH XI: S Dhawan, S Goswami, K Williamson, M Pandey, Y Pathan, C Brathwaite, S Al Hasan, R Khan, B Kumar, S Kaul, Sandeep Sharma — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2018

CSK XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, MS Dhoni, F du Plessis, DJ Bravo, R Jadeja, H Singh, D Chahar, S Thakur, L Ngidi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2018

Preview

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered its most exciting stage. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament as the knockout stage kicks off at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

As a result, Kane Williamson’s men will hope to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having lost to MS Dhoni and co on both occasions during the league stage.

If Ambati Rayudu has had a breakthrough season for CSK, then it is Williamson himself who has stepped up and filled the void left by SRH’s previous captain David Warner.

Williamson, who has already amassed 661 runs in 14 games, will get a chance to go past Delhi Daredevils’ Rishab Pant (681 runs) and claim the Orange Cap.

In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Williamson got off to a start, but it was a rare instance when he departed for 36 and failed to covert a start to a big innings.

MS Dhoni’s form this season goes without saying, for obvious reasons. The 36-year-old has already aggregated 446 runs from 14 games in his return to CSK colours and all eyes will be on ‘Thala’ come the big day.

Another positive for the Chennai franchise has been Lungi Ngidi. The South African, in his debut IPL season, has already impressed his teammates and fans by picking up nine wickets from just five matches.

In fact, CSK’s third-highest wicket-taker is coming fresh from a match-winning spell of 4/10 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and will look to add more wickets to the tally on Tuesday.

The head-to-head record favours the Men in Yellow, who have won six out of the eight games against SRH. Add to that, this season, too, CSK have been dominant, beating the Hyderabad franchise in both the league encounters.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Mark Wood, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, David Willey, KM Asif, Kshitiz Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Alex Hales, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Mehdi Hasan, Bipul Sharma.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.