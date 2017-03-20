Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: India look to take lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara (202), Wriddhiman Saha (117), and Murali Vijay (82) starred for India, as they put Australia on the back foot.

India are on the front foot, and will be looking to bowl the Aussies on day five of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Ranchi: With Ravindra Jadeja already having taken two wickets overnight, India will be looking to pick up the remaining eight Australian wickets, before the visitors level the scores at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium, in Ranchi, on Monday.

Both India and Australia have been at par with each other, with the latter winning the first Test in Pune by a mammoth 333-run margin, while the hosts completed a memorable comeback in to clinch the second Test by 75 runs.

The Aussies did get off to a good start in the third Test, putting up a challenging 451 on the board in their first innings.

India however, with the help of stellar knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara (202), Wriddhiman Saha (117), and Murali Vijay (82), put themselves right back in contention, amassing a total of 603 for nine; they lead by 152, when skipper Virat Kohli decided to declare their innings.

Now, the Aussies have been left with the unenviable task of batting through the fifth day of the Test, where the pitch seems to be increasingly favouring the spinners.

India had declared their innings with eight overs to spare on Sunday, hoping to get the wickets of a few tired-Aussie batsmen. That is exactly what happened, when World No. 1 Test bowler Jadeja spun his magic to dismiss opener David Warner and night watchman Nathan Lyon.

Scorecard:

Aus: 451 & 23/2 (Warner 14, Renshaw 7*; Jadeja 2-6)

Ind: 603/9 dec. (Pujara 202, Saha 117; Cummins 4-106)|

Australia trail India by 129 runs.