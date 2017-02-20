Live | 2017 IPL Auction: Kings XI Punjab snap up Eoin Morgan for Rs 2 crore

A total of 351 players are set to go under the hammer as the IPL teams get ready to bid for the players they want.

351 cricketers from all across the world are set to go under the hammer on Monday, at the IPL auction. (Photo: BCCI)

The England all-rounder has certainly 'Stoked' half the teams in the tournament. Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune all went into a bidding war for the Englishman. The Rising Pune Supergiants finally swwop in with Rs 14.5 crore.

Big surprise! Iran Pathan (base price Rs 50 lakh) goes unsold. Ben Stokes up next.

And we have the first real bidding war of the day! After a long round of bidding war against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB snap-up Pawan Negi for Rs 1 crore.

Faiz Fazal, Sourabh Tiwari, and Alex Hales and Ross Taylor also go unsold.

England captain Eoin Morgan becomes the first player to be sold, as Kings XI Punjab whip him off for Rs 2 crores.

New Zealand star Martin Guptill goes unsold.

Bengaluru: The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still a couple of months away, but the hype around the T20 tournament is all set to get underway, with the IPL auctions set to get underway in Bengaluru on Monday.

Kings XI Punjab, who are yet win the tournament, start with the strongest purse in the IPL auction – Rs 23.35 crore. They are closely followed by Delhi Daredevils (Rs 21.5 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 20.9 crore).

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 12.825 crore) and Mumbai Indians (Rs 11.555 crore) have the smallest purse among all the teams.

A total of 351 players from all over the world are set to go under the hammer on Monday.

Eoin Morgan (England), Ben Stokes (England), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Pat Cummins (Australia), Mitchell Johnson (Australia), Ishant Sharma (India), and Chris Woakes (England) are some of the players with high base prices on the list.