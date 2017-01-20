The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:13 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome President elect Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump at White House. (Photo: AP) Live: Trump, Melania arrive at White House to a gracious reception by Obamas
 
Sports, Cricket

Reconsider verdict on BCCI: Attorney General urges SC

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 4:42 pm IST

The Amicus Curiae also submitted 9 names for the post of the BCCI administrators.

The Supreme Court had earlier accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board to implement the recommendations. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court had earlier accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board to implement the recommendations. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Amicus Curiae, in a sealed cover on Friday, submitted 9 names for the post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators. The Supreme Court would appoint administrators for BCCI on January 24 from list of persons given by amicus curiae in the case.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its verdict on the BCCI. The apex court had earlier accepted majority of the Justice Lodha recommendations and gave BCCI six months time to implement the recommendations.

On January 2, the Supreme Court had removed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their respective posts for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court's July 18, 2016 order.

Earlier, in a landmark judgment on July 18, the apex court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given six months deadline to the board to implement the recommendations.

The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.

Tags: bcci, justice lodha committee, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Milind Soman makes fans do push-ups for selfies

2

Here's how PornHub is helping blind people enjoy porn

3

There is still a lingering issue I have with Amitabh Bachchan: Rishi Kapoor

4

We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever: Donald Trump

5

Fan slammed by Mia Khalifa for her face inked on leg

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham