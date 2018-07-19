The Asian Age | News

Kolkata court summons Mohammed Shami over cheque bounce case

AGENCIES
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 9:59 am IST

The CJM Alipore issued summons on Shami to appear before the court on September 20, Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain said.

 Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had earlier accused him of abusing her mentally and physically and registered a domestic violence case against her husband. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)

Kolkata: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been summoned by Kolkata's Alipore Court in connection with the cheque bounce issue filed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

Hasin Jahan had filed a case under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act for alleged dishonour of cheque before the chief judicial magistrate's court at Alipore here.

The CJM Alipore issued summons on Shami to appear before the court on September 20, Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain said.

The lawyer said Shami had allegedly stopped payment of a cheque given to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan as maintenance, which led to the cheque being dishonoured when submitted in a bank's branch.

Earlier, the couple was under limelight after Hasin Jahan reportedly claimed that the bowler is having several extra-marital affairs. In a bid to expose the same, she posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall.

Shami's wife later accused the pacer of abusing her mentally and physically and registered a domestic violence case against her husband.

Mohammed Shami has denied all the accusations made.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is all set to play in the first three matches of the upcoming Test series against England, beginning August 1.

