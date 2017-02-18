The Asian Age | News

Virat Kohli closes in on Shah Rukh Khan in terms of brand value

Published : Feb 18, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 8:58 pm IST

India captain Virat Kohli has overtaken the man he succeeded, MS Dhoni, and is now only second to Shah Rukh Khan in terms of brand value.

Virat Kohli at an awards function. (Photo: PTI)
 Virat Kohli at an awards function. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In addition to his success on the field, India captain Virat Kohli seems to be hitting all the right notes off it as well.

Kohli is ranked number 2 in the list of Indian celebrities with the highest brand value and is trailing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a report published by 'Duff & Phelps' in October 2016, Kohli, who was previously ranked number four in the list, moved two steps up and on his way, pipped India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni, to become the top-ranked Indian cricketer in the list.

Dhoni, who was previously ranked 3 in the list, was ranked number 9 with the brand value of $31.1 million, added the report.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s brand value is $131.2 million, Kohli’s brand value is $ 92.5 million, said the report.

The number is likely to have zoomed following Kohli’s success in recent months. Kohli recently broke Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid’s record by scoring double tons in four consecutive Test series.

