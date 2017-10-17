Sachin Tendulkar tells Twitter to take down fake Sara and Arjun Tendulkar acounts

The former Indian cricketer then took to Twitter to clarify neither Arjun nor Sara have no Twitter accounts.

Mumbai: After the fake Twitter account of her daughter, Sara Tendulkar, posted tweets targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged Twitter to remove all such fake accounts of his son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sara.

On Sunday, a Twitter account named @SaraSachin_rt ran havoc with a tweet, reading “Everyone knows that Sharad Pawar NCP looted Maharashtra state but little known that he tried centre too (sic).”

Angered by the tweet, NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad seeked an explanation from Tendulkar.

In a series of tweets, Tendulkar wrote, “I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest (1/2).”

“Impersonation wrecks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately 2/2.”