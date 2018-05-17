LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Rashid Khan dismisses Virat Kohli, fans go silent

After 9 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 73-2 Moeen Ali 20, Ab de Villiers 40 Rashid 1-5

Toss: SRH have won the toss and elected to bowl first

Kane Williamson makes one change in the side. Basil Thampi comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore play the same side.

Preview: It cant get bigger than this and with season at stake Royal Challengers Banagalore will be looking to carry on the winning momentum on his home ground at M Chinnaswamy Stadium where they host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. A loss in this game will bring an end to RCB’s season

The consecutive victories over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab have revived RCB's playoff chances and Virat Kohli-led side will look to win the match to put themselves in strong position.

SRH on the other hand has had a phenomenal season and were the first team to qualify for the playoffs after winning nine matches out of 12. The Orange Army batsman as well as bowlers have been in terrific form as skipper Kane Williamson have not tinkered with the playing XI.

While RCB are expected to field the same team, SRH will want to try their bench strength inorder to have a good look at other players before clash against Chennai Super Kings in the 1st qualifier.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday, May 17th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.