The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  SRH players celebrate Parthiv Patel's wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Rashid Khan dismisses Virat Kohli, fans go silent
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Rashid Khan dismisses Virat Kohli, fans go silent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 17, 2018, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 8:42 pm IST

After 9 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad 73-2 Moeen Ali 20, Ab de Villiers 40 Rashid 1-5

SRH players celebrate Parthiv Patel's wicket. (Photo: BCCI)
 SRH players celebrate Parthiv Patel's wicket. (Photo: BCCI)

  Toss: SRH have won the toss and elected to bowl first

Kane Williamson makes one change in the side. Basil Thampi comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore play the same side.

Preview: It cant get bigger than this and with season at stake Royal Challengers Banagalore will be looking to carry on the winning momentum on his home ground  at M Chinnaswamy Stadium where they host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. A loss in this game will bring an end to RCB’s season

The consecutive victories over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab have revived RCB's playoff chances and Virat Kohli-led side will look to win the match to put themselves in strong position.

SRH on the other hand has had a phenomenal season and were the first team to qualify for the playoffs after winning nine matches out of 12.  The Orange Army batsman as well as bowlers have been in terrific form as skipper Kane Williamson have  not tinkered with the playing XI.

While RCB are expected to field the same team, SRH will want to try their bench strength inorder to have a good look at other players before clash against Chennai Super Kings in the 1st qualifier.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday, May 17th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: royal challengers bangalore (rcb), sunrisers hyderabad, virat kohli, kane williamson, live cricket score

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham