The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians to enter IPL final

THE ASIAN AGE. | IRFAN HAJI
Published : May 17, 2017, 3:01 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2017, 3:01 am IST

Chasing 163, Mumbai could do no better than 142/9, handing Pune a clean sweep in their three games this year.

RPS’ Washington Sundar (left) celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard. (Photo: AP)
 RPS’ Washington Sundar (left) celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Young offie Washington Sundar spun a web around Mumbai Indians after Mahendra Singh Dhoni had battered the bowling as Rising Pune Supergiant stunned the hosts by a comfortable 20 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL-10 at Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday to enter Sunday’s final.

Chasing 163, Mumbai could do no better than 142/9, handing Pune a clean sweep in their three games this year, two of them coming at Mumbai’s fortress.

Mumbai as good as shot themselves in the foot in preparing a slow, two-paced pitch for this crucial game, and in the end, Pune had the better resources — and temperament — for the conditions. The losing side now head for Bengaluru where they play the winners of Wednesday’s Eliminator in Qualifier 2 scheduled for Friday.

The run-out of opener Lendl Simmons (5) was an early setback that Sundar consolidated with the critical wickets of Rohit Sharma (1) and Ambati Rayudu (0) before seeing off dangerman Kieron Polland (7) in successive overs.

In the space of 12 balls, the teenager had swung the game decisively, and though Parthiv Patel (52, 40b, 3x4, 3x6) hung around for as long as he could, it was in a sinking cause thanks to the lack of support from the other end.

Besides the critical interventions by Sundar (3/16) and his fellow bowlers, Pune owed it to some sharp work in the field, their captain Steve Smith leading the way with two important catches close to the wicket. Shardul Thakur (3/37), Jaidev Unadkat (1/24) and Lockie Ferguson (1/21) were the other wicket-takers.

Earlier, Dhoni rolled back the years with a display of superb hitting at the death to lift Rising Pune Supergiant to 162/4. The last two overs of the innings fetched 41 runs.

Half centuries from Ajinkya Rahane 56 (43b, 5x4, 1x6) and Manoj Tiwary 58 (48b, 4x4, 2x6) steadied the visitors after a shaky start and Dhoni 40 (26b, 5x6) finished it with a flourish.

Mumbai Indians kept things tight in the first 18 overs till Tiwary and Dhoni smashed Mitchell McClenaghan (1/46) and Jasprit Bumrah (0/33) to give their total some respectability and spoil the bowlers’ figures. Lasith Malinga ironically bowled only three overs for just 14 runs for the wicket of Steve Smith (1).

Even the absence of the inspirational Ben Stokes could not help Mumbai.

Scorecard
Rising Pune Supergiant: A. Rahane lbw b K. Sharma 56, R. Tripathi b McClenaghan 0, S. Smith c H. Pandya b Malinga 1, M. Tiwary run out 58, M.S. Dhoni (not out) 40.
Extras: (lb 2, w 4, nb 1) 7. Total: (for 4 wkts, in 20 overs) 162.
FoW: 1-6, 2-9, 3-89, 4-162.
Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-46-1 (1nb, 4w), Malinga 3-0-14-1, Bumrah 4-0-33-0, Karn 4-0-30-1, K. Pandya 4-0-22-0, H. Pandya 1-0-15-0.

Mumbai Indians: L. Simmons (run out) 5, P. Patel s Christian b Thakur 52, R. Sharma lbw b Washington 1, A. Rayudu c Smith b Washington 0, K. Pollard c Smith b Washington 7, H. Pandya c Christian b Ferguson 14, K. Pandya c Christian b Thakur 15, M. McClenaghan c Unadkat b Thakur 12, K. Sharma c Dhoni b Unadkat 4, J. Bumrah (not out) 16, L. Malinga (not out) 7
Extras: (lb 2, w 7) 9. Total: (for 9 wkts, in 20 overs) 142
FoW: 1-35, 2-41, 3-41, 4-51, 5-75, 6-101, 7-103, 8-111, 9-134
Bowling: Unadkat 4-0-24-1, Sundar 4-0-16-3, Ferguson 3-0-21-1 (5w), Thakur 4-0-37-3 (1w), Zampa 1-0-9-0, Christian 4-0-33-0 (1w)

Tags: mumbai indians, rising pune supergiant, mahendra singh dhoni, washington sundar

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

2

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

3

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

4

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

5

Twinkle Khanna praises Katappa on Twitter, only to realise it is not him but his son

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham