Friday, Mar 17, 2017

Sports, Cricket

Live score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India look to break solid Australia stand

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 9:10 am IST

Australia ended Day 1 of the third Test at 299 for 4 after Steve Smith struck an unbeaten hundred and Glenn Maxwell notched up a fifty.

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell stitched an unbeaten 159-run partnership to push India on the backfoot. (Photo: PTI)
 Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell stitched an unbeaten 159-run partnership to push India on the backfoot. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: India will look to regroup and fight their way back into the third Test against Australia in Ranchi on Friday after Australia ended Day 1 of the Test at 299 for 4.

Aussie skipper Steve Smith struck another ton against India, his second of the series, to lead Australia's charge and is unbeaten on 117. The captain was well assisted by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who notched up his first Test fifty.

There are still concerns over Indian skipper Virat Kolhi's shoulder injury. Kohli walked off the field during the first hour of the second session on Day 1 after injuring his shoulder while trying to abort a boundary.

BCCI issued a statement late last evening stating that there are no serious concerns with regards to the injury which will hamper his recovery and that Kohli is receiving treatment to recover from a strain in his right shoulder.

Umesh Yadav was the most successful for India on Day 1 as he scalped two wickets (2/63) while R Ashwin (1/78) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/80) got a wicket each.

Tags: india vs australia, ranchi test, steve smith
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

