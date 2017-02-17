The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 16, 2017 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Don't try to take advantage of BCCI's current mess: Ravi Shastri

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2017, 8:43 pm IST

Ravi Shastri advised BCCI to demand every penny it deserves from the ICC for being the biggest revenue generator.

Ravi Shastri served as Team Director of the Indian team before Anil Kumble took over. (Photo: BCCI)
 Ravi Shastri served as Team Director of the Indian team before Anil Kumble took over. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: A few nations are making a big mistake by trying to take advantage of the current mess that Indian Cricket Board is in, warned former captain Ravi Shastri, who also advised the BCCI to demand every penny it deserves from the ICC for being the biggest revenue generator.

Shastri, who served as Team Director of the Indian team before Anil Kumble took over, warned certain cricket boards that this "institution is here to stay."

"My warning to such people is: beware... This state of flux will not last for long. BCCI will be back where they belong very very soon. And that is why it is important that the BCCI stresses on the issues at hand," Shastri told website Cricbuzz in an interview without taking any names.

His apparent reference is it to England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

BCCI is undergoing sweeping changes due to Supreme Committee appointed Lodha Committee's recommendations, resulting in removal of President Anurag Thakur and others.

Shastri also backed BCCI to demand a large chunk of revenue from the ICC since without India, it will be extremely difficult to raise such profits.

"I was very pleased that the committee that went to Dubai for the ICC meeting really took up the issue with the ICC board. [Vikram] Limaye, Anirudh [Chaudhry] and Amitabh [Choudhary] - I'm glad they made the BCCI's reservations very clear. In my mind, India deserve every penny that they get from ICC tournaments, simply because they are the Pied Pipers of world cricket," he stressed.

"Something like 80% of revenues for these tournaments come from India. Then to say that India is the bully, because they are asking for extra share, is the biggest load of

bullshit I've heard. I say this because the BCCI is not asking for 80%, they're asking for a much lower percentage. They have every right to. You take India out of the equation, I'd like to see what kind of revenue will be left. "

Shastri lauded Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for supporting BCCI and was surprised and disappointed that Bangladesh and Zimbabwe went the other way.

Shastri said he was not saying all this because he benefits financially from the BCCI.

"That's bul****. I've worked all around the world. If I am something today it is because of the opportunities the BCCI gave me, but not as a commentator. It is what the BCCI did for me as a player, a cricketer, people should get that clear in their minds. That is the most important role of a cricket board."

Tags: ravi shastri, bcci, icc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

IIT students dancing to 'Shape of You' in viral video

2

Viral story about impala attacked by cheetahs is fake

3

NASA invites public to search for new nearby worlds

4

'American Horror Story' to deal with Presidential election

5

Black hole discovered fuelling star formation

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham