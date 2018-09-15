Asia Cup 2018: Super Over to be introduced in six-nation tourney

The Super Over has not been used in Asia Cup before.

Dubai: A tie-breaking Super Over is set to be introduced in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, which means that there will be a clear winner and the trophy will not be shared.

A Super Over, also called a one-over eliminator in the event of a match being tie, is a tie-breaking method, which was initially used in T20 formats. It is a reduced version of the match that consists only of one over (six balls) and two wickets for each team.

According to the Playing Conditions released to all participating teams in the Asia Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, the official result of the match would be a "tie" but within the context of the tournament the winning team of the "Super Over" will be declared the winner of the match and the victory is seen as equivalent of "one earned in a regular match".

Runs scored in super overs do not count towards a player's statistical record.

Like all ICC events, where the Super Over is introduced, this will be the first time the Asia Cup will be played with the Super Over provision.

Match officials

C. Shamsuddin, Anil Chaudhary, and Nitin Menon will be the Indian umpires who will officiate the matches of the six-team tourna

Umpires from other participating teams except Hong Kong will also officiate as on field, TV and reserve umpires with the ICC appointed umpires..

List of other umpires for Asia Cup: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka), Anisur Rahman (Bangladesh) and Afghanistan's Ahmed Shah Pakteen will officiate with the on field ICC umpires Marais Erasmus & Shaun George (both from South Africa), Gregory Brathwaite (Barbados) and Rod Tucker (Australia).

Match referees

Australia's David Boon and Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft are the match referees for the Tournament.