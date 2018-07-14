The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep sends openers Roy, Bairstow packing
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| England vs India, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep sends openers Roy, Bairstow packing

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 4:44 pm IST

Score after 15 overs, England 88-2: Eoin Morgan 1(4), Root 8(13); Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-11-2

Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. (Photo: AFP)
 Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. (Photo: AFP)

London: England have lost both openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow after Kuldeep Yadav provided the breakthrough for Team India in his first over. Earlier, Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided that the hosts will bat.

England 88-2 after 15 overs:

CAUGHT! Tossed up between middle and leg, Jason Roy slog sweeps straight to Umesh Yadav at deep mid-wicket. Another collapse on the cards?

England 71-1 after 11 overs:

BOWLED! He's done it again. Kuldeep Yadav releases the googly and Bairstow attempts to sweep him. Ball strikes pad and then makes it way towards the timber after striking the glove midway.

England 56-0 after 8 overs:

FIFTY UP! Second consecutive 50-run stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in the series. Bairstow, in particular, has been the aggressor in this partnership.

England 32-0 after 6 overs:

SHOUT FOR LBW! England pick up a leg bye after the umpire turns down an appeal by Kaul. Roy was on his down the crease and even the ball pitched outside off.

England 21-0 after 3 overs:

The hosts get off with to a steady start with Bairstow leading the charge. The Indian fielding unit needs to be more sharp.

Preview:

Will India’s wristspin, with Kuldeep Yadav being the chief damage maker, once again rankle England batsmen? Or will Eoin Morgan and co. find a way to tackle the Kulcha threat and level the series? This and a little more will be watched keenly by the cricket fans as Virat Kohli’s men take on the hosts in the second ODI of the series at the Lord’s here on Saturday.

Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. England, meanwhile, have an uphill task at hand as they will be eager to level the series.

For England, the only highlight from the first ODI was Jos Buttler extending his fine run of form and managing to tackle Kuldeep. However, England will need to make sure he gets to bat longer and he bats higher up in the batting order. England, though will be concerned with the form of skipper Morgan and their Test skipper Joe Root. The two have failed to get going and with Ben Stokes shown the signs being rusty in the first ODI, England batting will need their top two – Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy – to bat big and bat long.

India, meanwhile, will want their pacers to up their game. The experience of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been sorely missed and while Bumrah is missing the ODI series due to injury, Kohli will be tempted to pick Bhuvneshwar if he is fit. India’s batting though seems to be in a good shape with the top three – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli – enjoying a good run in the middle during the first ODI.

Toss:

On a hot day in London, England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI against India at Lord's on Saturday. 

Both the teams have made no changes to their playing XIs which featured in the first ODI at the Trent Bridge.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 PM IST.

Live telecast and live streaming:

The match will be broadcast on SonySIX, SonySIX HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv.com or the SonyLiv app.

Tags: live cricket score, england vs india, england cricket team, team india, virat kohli

MOST POPULAR

1

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

2

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

3

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

4

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

5

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMLife

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham