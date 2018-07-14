LIVE| England vs India, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep sends openers Roy, Bairstow packing

Score after 15 overs, England 88-2: Eoin Morgan 1(4), Root 8(13); Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-11-2

London: England have lost both openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow after Kuldeep Yadav provided the breakthrough for Team India in his first over. Earlier, Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided that the hosts will bat.

England 88-2 after 15 overs:

CAUGHT! Tossed up between middle and leg, Jason Roy slog sweeps straight to Umesh Yadav at deep mid-wicket. Another collapse on the cards?

England 71-1 after 11 overs:

BOWLED! He's done it again. Kuldeep Yadav releases the googly and Bairstow attempts to sweep him. Ball strikes pad and then makes it way towards the timber after striking the glove midway.

Would you believe it !!!!!!!!!! 2nd Ball ....... @imkuldeep18 #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 14, 2018

England 56-0 after 8 overs:

FIFTY UP! Second consecutive 50-run stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in the series. Bairstow, in particular, has been the aggressor in this partnership.

England 32-0 after 6 overs:

SHOUT FOR LBW! England pick up a leg bye after the umpire turns down an appeal by Kaul. Roy was on his down the crease and even the ball pitched outside off.

England 21-0 after 3 overs:

The hosts get off with to a steady start with Bairstow leading the charge. The Indian fielding unit needs to be more sharp.

Preview:

Will India’s wristspin, with Kuldeep Yadav being the chief damage maker, once again rankle England batsmen? Or will Eoin Morgan and co. find a way to tackle the Kulcha threat and level the series? This and a little more will be watched keenly by the cricket fans as Virat Kohli’s men take on the hosts in the second ODI of the series at the Lord’s here on Saturday.

Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. England, meanwhile, have an uphill task at hand as they will be eager to level the series.

For England, the only highlight from the first ODI was Jos Buttler extending his fine run of form and managing to tackle Kuldeep. However, England will need to make sure he gets to bat longer and he bats higher up in the batting order. England, though will be concerned with the form of skipper Morgan and their Test skipper Joe Root. The two have failed to get going and with Ben Stokes shown the signs being rusty in the first ODI, England batting will need their top two – Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy – to bat big and bat long.

India, meanwhile, will want their pacers to up their game. The experience of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been sorely missed and while Bumrah is missing the ODI series due to injury, Kohli will be tempted to pick Bhuvneshwar if he is fit. India’s batting though seems to be in a good shape with the top three – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli – enjoying a good run in the middle during the first ODI.

The boys are here at the @HomeOfCricket for the 2nd ODI against England.



Are you ready?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Jz8CDC8JN0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2018

Toss:

On a hot day in London, England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI against India at Lord's on Saturday.

Both the teams have made no changes to their playing XIs which featured in the first ODI at the Trent Bridge.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 PM IST.

Live telecast and live streaming:

The match will be broadcast on SonySIX, SonySIX HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv.com or the SonyLiv app.