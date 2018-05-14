Shane Warne believes Virat Kohli will have unbelievable England series

Warne credited Kohli for the way he has scored centuries during run-chases. He added that not even Tendulkar could do what Kohli is doing.

Mumbai: Australian spin legend Shane Warne feels that India captain Virat Kohli will ‘nail’ during India’s upcoming tour of England in July.

India kick off their preparation for next year’s Cricket World Cup with a long tour ro England (three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests). This will be followed by a trip to Australia during December-January.

"India face England first; perhaps the only place which Virat hasn’t yet nailed. And I think he will nail England this year. I think Virat will have an unbelievable series in England which will hold him in good stead in Australia also,” Warne was quoted saying to India Today.

Virat Kohli already has 35 ODI hundreds to his name. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the charts with 49 centuries, and King Kohli is just behind him.

Warne credited Kohli for the way he has scored centuries during run-chases. He added that not even Tendulkar could do what Kohli has been doing.

“I think the way Virat plays and you look at his numbers and it's uncanny how many times he has got hundreds in ODI cricket chasing totals down. I don't think anyone, not even Sachin could do what Virat's done. We know Sachin and Brian Lara were the two best players of all time in our generation. But Virat and AB de Villiers; it's very difficult to separate those guys.

Virat is as good as anyone that I have seen play the game. Wonderful, terrific player, I love his energy and passion. I am sure when he finishes in ten years or so he will be spoken about in the same breath as Sachin," he added.

The 48-year-old also felt that India would be the favourites against Australia later this year, courtesy the absence of banned trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

“They are a proven side. I think India for the first time especially with no Smith and Warner will go in as favourites in a long time, if not ever against Australia, later in the year," he continued.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in his absence.

Meanwhile, Kohli had an outing to forget last time around in England, having just aggregated 134 runs from 10 innings.

India will play the first T20I against England on July 3 at Old Trafford.