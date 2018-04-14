The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Rain stops play
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Rain stops play

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 8:46 pm IST

Score after 7 overs, KKR 52-1: Chris Lynn 31(20), Nitish Rana 18(14); Shakib 1-0-3-0, Rashid Khan 1-0-12-0

(Photo: AFP)
 (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking for a bright start after being put to bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They have lost Robin Uthappa so far.

SRH 21-1 after 3 overs:

WICKET! Bhuvi strikes and DRS confirms the wicket. Outside off, Uthappa looks to run it down third man but gets a fine edge.

Preview:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will eye a comeback victory when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik and co lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) away by five wickets in a thrilling encounter and a win will do them a world of good.

SRH meanwhile are riding high on confidence with two back to back victories under their belt and will aim to extend their dominance at the top of the IPL table.

Former KKR players Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan are now reunited at SRH and will aim to exploit the weakness of the opposition.

The two sides have faced each other 12 times, however, it’s the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side that holds the upper hand with eight wins against their opponents.

Toss:

Sunrisers have won the toss and elected to field.

Here's how the two teams line-up for today -

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake

Squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (C and WK), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Saturday (April 14)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: live cricket score, kolkata knight riders, sunrisers hyderabad, ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

2

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

3

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

4

Late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

5

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

more

Editors' Picks

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham