LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Rain stops play

Score after 7 overs, KKR 52-1: Chris Lynn 31(20), Nitish Rana 18(14); Shakib 1-0-3-0, Rashid Khan 1-0-12-0

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking for a bright start after being put to bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They have lost Robin Uthappa so far.

SRH 21-1 after 3 overs:

WICKET! Bhuvi strikes and DRS confirms the wicket. Outside off, Uthappa looks to run it down third man but gets a fine edge.

Preview:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will eye a comeback victory when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik and co lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) away by five wickets in a thrilling encounter and a win will do them a world of good.

SRH meanwhile are riding high on confidence with two back to back victories under their belt and will aim to extend their dominance at the top of the IPL table.

Former KKR players Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan are now reunited at SRH and will aim to exploit the weakness of the opposition.

The two sides have faced each other 12 times, however, it’s the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side that holds the upper hand with eight wins against their opponents.

Toss:

Sunrisers have won the toss and elected to field.

Match 10 - @SunRisers win the toss and elect to bowl first against the @KKRiders at Eden Gardens#KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/bRAvZy6Bew — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2018

Here's how the two teams line-up for today -

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake

Squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (C and WK), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Saturday (April 14)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.