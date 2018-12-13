The Asian Age | News

Australia vs India: Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin ruled out of Perth Test

ANI
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Ashwin sustained a left-sided abdominal strain, while Rohit jarred his lower back when he was fielding in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval.(Photo: AFP)
 Ashwin sustained a left-sided abdominal strain, while Rohit jarred his lower back when he was fielding in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval.(Photo: AFP)

Perth: Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma have been ruled out from the second Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia due to injuries.

Shaw, who is recovering well from his left ankle injury, is still undergoing treatment. He had struck a fluent 66-runs during the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI.

Ashwin, on the other hand, sustained a left-sided abdominal strain, while the Hitman jarred his lower back when he was fielding in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. Both the spinner and the middle-order batsman are receiving treatment and have been ruled out.

Rohit had scored 37 and one in the first Test while Ashwin scalped three wickets each in the first and second innings as India clinched a 31-run victory.

Following is the 13-member squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

India, with a lead of 1-0, will lock horns against Australia in their second Test from December 14-18 at Perth.

 

