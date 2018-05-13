The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 13, 2018

 LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs RR: Visitors win toss, elects to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs RR: Visitors win toss, elects to field

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 13, 2018, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 7:52 pm IST

Mumbai Indians have won 10 out of their 17 games against Rajasthan Royals.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field.

The visitorshave made a couple of changes. D' Arcy Short has come in for Ish Sodhi, whereas Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni have also been named in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians are going ahead with the same team that won against KKR.

Here is how the teams lineup:

Preview

Hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals ( RR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday as the race for the playoff sports intensifies.

Having won just one of their first six matches this campaign, it has been a comeback of sorts for Rohit Sharma’s men who are currently fifth with 10 points.

RR’s season, though, has not gone the way they wanted.  

Despite winning the same number of matches as MI, some of their players, including Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane himself have failed to perform upto the expectations.

However, RR can take some inspiration from their recent consecutive wins over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

In their last meeting recently, it was RR who completed a thrilling three-wicket win against MI, who struggling with the finishing abilities.

Apart from having a home advantage, MI enjoy a good record against RR in terms of statistics. The three-time IPL champions have won 10 out of their 17 games against RR overall, with MI also having won four out of the five matches at Wankhede so far.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, , Sanju Samson, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ankit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians:  Rohit Sharma(captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST on Sunday, May 13th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, mumbai indians, rajasthan royals, live cricket score
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

