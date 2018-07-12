The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 7:09 pm IST

Score after 28 overs, England 153-4: Stokes 25(53), Buttler 27(19); Chahal 7-0-39-1

This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP)
 This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP)

Nottingham: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have restored pride for England after spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc early on. The batsman are well settled now and will look to stay deep in the innings.

England 158-4 after 30 overs:

150 FOR ENGLAND! The hosts are slowly gaining momentum after being pushed on the backfoot. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes also bring up their fifty partnership. 

England 134-4 after 25 overs:

Buttler easing the pressure off Stokes with a few early boundaries. More will be needed of him!

England 107-4 after 20 overs:

CAUGHT! Chahal joins the party with the wicket of the England skipper. Tossed up, inviting the push and Morgan flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.

England 82-3 after 13 overs:

REVIEW SUCCESSFUL! Two wickets in an over for Kuldeep. England's top order is being ripped apart by a young spinner and they are in tatters. Bairstow is the latest victim after failing to read the wrong 'un and he is struck on the back pad. Hawk-eye shows the ball hitting middle and off.

LBW! That's plumb and Root is struck right on the pads. Decides to take a review, but makes a walk to the pavilion after a chat with Bairstow. The ball skids off the deck and the batsman completely misjudges the delivery.

England 77-1 after 11 overs:

WICKET! It's that man again - Kuldeep - who strikes in his over. Roy attempts the reverse-sweep but loses his balance. Lobs it towards Umesh Yadav at point.

England 56-0 after 8 overs:

FIFTY! Bairstow brings it up with the first six of the game. The visitors need to stifle the steady run flow after a good start for England.

England 20-0 after 3 overs:

Bairstow drives two boundaries towards the cover region to extract 9 runs from Umesh's over. Warming up for a big innings?

England 6-0 after 1 over:

SHOUT FOR LBW! Length ball, nipping back into the Bairstow who is struck on the back leg. Virat Kohli has a discussion with Dhoni, but decides not to take the review call after an inside edge doubt. Hawk-eye shows the ball crashing into leg stump which would have granted the breakthrough.

Preview:

After clinching the Twenty20 trophy, Team India will look forward to carrying on the same momentum when they face England in a three-match ODI series commencing on Thursday. This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup.

The hosts, ranked top of the ODI rankings have emerged winners in 10 of their previous 12 bilateral series and come into the format having handed a shoddy Australia side a 6-0 drubbing. And with a solid batting line-up consisting the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, the visitors will once again be tested.

Led by Virat Kohli, India also boasts a formidable batting line-up and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The two sides last faced each other was in 2017 when the Men in Blue edged England 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home.

Both teams will also miss the presence of their finest pacers – Jasprit Bumrah and Chris Woakes – who have performed stupendously in the last few months. Eoin Morgan’s side has been dealt another blow with star batsman Alex Hales ruled out for the contest.

Toss:

India win the toss and they are going to have a bowl.

Virat Kohli: We are gonna bowl first now. It looks like a hard pitch and we have chased well so far. Our strengths are different. The two wrist spinners bowling 20 overs in the middle overs are out strengths. I don't think any team are focussing on the rankings right now.

Teams:

Here is how both the sides line-up for today -

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Live telecast:

The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM (IST) and will be broadcast on SonySIX and SonySIX HD.

Live streaming:

Action can also be streamed on SonyLiv.com or the SonyLiv app.

Tags: live cricket score, england vs india, england cricket team, team india

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham