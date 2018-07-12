LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down

Score after 28 overs, England 153-4: Stokes 25(53), Buttler 27(19); Chahal 7-0-39-1

This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP)

Nottingham: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have restored pride for England after spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc early on. The batsman are well settled now and will look to stay deep in the innings.

England 158-4 after 30 overs:

150 FOR ENGLAND! The hosts are slowly gaining momentum after being pushed on the backfoot. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes also bring up their fifty partnership.

England 134-4 after 25 overs:

Buttler easing the pressure off Stokes with a few early boundaries. More will be needed of him!

England 107-4 after 20 overs:

CAUGHT! Chahal joins the party with the wicket of the England skipper. Tossed up, inviting the push and Morgan flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.

It is a good day for wrist spin. Again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2018

England 82-3 after 13 overs:

Root clueless against Kuldeep, India get their second wicket, balance restored to the game. If he continues to baffle England's top guns like this, I reckon Kuldeep will feature in the Test squad to be announced — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 12, 2018

REVIEW SUCCESSFUL! Two wickets in an over for Kuldeep. England's top order is being ripped apart by a young spinner and they are in tatters. Bairstow is the latest victim after failing to read the wrong 'un and he is struck on the back pad. Hawk-eye shows the ball hitting middle and off.

First 5 overs, Eng 26/0, scored 45/0 in the next 5 and 12/3 in the next 5.

Picking up wickets= Drying runs.

This formula never fails. Top spell on from Kuldeep Yadav#EngvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 12, 2018

LBW! That's plumb and Root is struck right on the pads. Decides to take a review, but makes a walk to the pavilion after a chat with Bairstow. The ball skids off the deck and the batsman completely misjudges the delivery.

A solid , formidable batsman like Joe Root not able to pick and read @imkuldeep18 on two occasions now . All the more reason for India to start playing Kuldeep Yadav consistently in Test Cricket. Will make life difficult for English batsmen #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 12, 2018

England 77-1 after 11 overs:

WICKET! It's that man again - Kuldeep - who strikes in his over. Roy attempts the reverse-sweep but loses his balance. Lobs it towards Umesh Yadav at point.

England 56-0 after 8 overs:

FIFTY! Bairstow brings it up with the first six of the game. The visitors need to stifle the steady run flow after a good start for England.

England 20-0 after 3 overs:

Bairstow drives two boundaries towards the cover region to extract 9 runs from Umesh's over. Warming up for a big innings?

England 6-0 after 1 over:

SHOUT FOR LBW! Length ball, nipping back into the Bairstow who is struck on the back leg. Virat Kohli has a discussion with Dhoni, but decides not to take the review call after an inside edge doubt. Hawk-eye shows the ball crashing into leg stump which would have granted the breakthrough.

Preview:

No. 1⃣ men's ODI team

No. 2⃣ men's ODI team



Who wins the #ENGvIND ODI series? pic.twitter.com/YthEfWlrUr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 12, 2018

After clinching the Twenty20 trophy, Team India will look forward to carrying on the same momentum when they face England in a three-match ODI series commencing on Thursday. This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup.

The hosts, ranked top of the ODI rankings have emerged winners in 10 of their previous 12 bilateral series and come into the format having handed a shoddy Australia side a 6-0 drubbing. And with a solid batting line-up consisting the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, the visitors will once again be tested.

Game Day today! #TeamIndia looks all set for the 1st ODI against England at Trent Bridge. Are You? LIVE Action in a couple of hours #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HdmV8WblF8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2018

Led by Virat Kohli, India also boasts a formidable batting line-up and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The two sides last faced each other was in 2017 when the Men in Blue edged England 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at home.

Both teams will also miss the presence of their finest pacers – Jasprit Bumrah and Chris Woakes – who have performed stupendously in the last few months. Eoin Morgan’s side has been dealt another blow with star batsman Alex Hales ruled out for the contest.

Toss:

India win the toss and they are going to have a bowl.

Captain @imVkohli calls it right at the toss. Elects to bowl first against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/q0FFnN3eJy — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2018

Virat Kohli: We are gonna bowl first now. It looks like a hard pitch and we have chased well so far. Our strengths are different. The two wrist spinners bowling 20 overs in the middle overs are out strengths. I don't think any team are focussing on the rankings right now.

Teams:

Here is how both the sides line-up for today -

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Big match for Suresh Raina to reestablish himself in ODIs and Siddarth Kaul to prove his credentials — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 12, 2018

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Live telecast:

The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM (IST) and will be broadcast on SonySIX and SonySIX HD.

Live streaming:

Action can also be streamed on SonyLiv.com or the SonyLiv app.