The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:35 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Visitors lose Rohit
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Visitors lose Rohit

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 8:20 pm IST

Score after 4 overs, Mumbai Indians 43-1: Lewis 23(12), Ishan Kishan 8(2); Stanlake 2-0-25-1

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians look to take advantage of the powerplay after being put to bat first by the hosts. However, the visitors have lost Rohit Sharma.

MI 11-1 after 2 overs:

WICKET! Hooda can have a sigh of relief now. Stanlake bowls a good length delivery towards the pads and Rohit, too early in his shot, flicks it towards Shakib at short square leg.

ROHIT DROPPED! How big a loss can this prove to be? Short one bowled by Sandeep and the MI skipper miscues his pull. Deepak Hooda running from mid-wicket sees the fall slip from his hands.

Preview: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face a tough task of overcoming SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The three-time winners will look to bounce back from the defeat suffered at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the opener, while Kane Williamson and co secured a thumping nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.

SRH boast one of the most fearsome bowling attacks in the T20 league and it will take the visitors something special to tame the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy, Siddarth Kaul, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite the opening loss, Mumbai had a few positives and negatives to take away. Spinner Mayank Markande impressed on his debut but the main onus will be on the top order to deliver once again.

Despite overcoming an early ankle injury, skipper Rohit Sharma would not want to rush Hardik Pandya into action once again and his inclusion in the opening eleven remains a doubt.

Speaking about Pandya’s injury on the sidelines of an event on Monday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma had said "He's looking good for now. He twisted his ankle but he came (back on the field) and bowled four overs. We still have three days (for the next match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 12). I think he will be fine."

In the absence of David Warner, the hosts will once again bank on skipper Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan to lead from the front.

Toss:

Sunrisers have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

Rohit Sharma: We are missing Hardik due to injury, so Pradeep Sangwan playing instead of him. We've left out Mitch McCleneghan, and we've included Ben Cutting instead, who has played a lot of cricket here and knows the conditions pretty well.

Kane Williamson: Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out, he has a sore back, so Sandeep Sharma comes in making his debut for the franchise, so that's exciting for him.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Thursday (April 12)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl), sunrisers hyderabad, mumbai indians, live cricket score
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA sends human sperm to space to see if astronauts can conceive in space

2

Find out the one thing you should never talk about on first date

3

A good actor connects with the audience, says Prabhudheva

4

10 things to know before going vegan

5

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham