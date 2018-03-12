LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, SL vs IND: Rohit Sharma's men look to continue winning streak

After losing their opening encounter to the hosts, the Men in Blue bounced back to beat Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday.

Colombo: Rohit Sharma-led India will look to inch closer to the Nidahas Trophy tri-series final when they take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the tournament here on Monday.

After losing their opening encounter to the hosts, the Men in Blue bounced back to beat Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered another blow after Bangladesh downed them by five wickets in a thriller, despite the hosts finishing with a total of 214.

Things went from bad to worse as Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal was suspended for two T20Is due to a slow over-rate in the game against Bangladesh. As a result, Thisara Perera will be given the captaincy responsibilities for the next couple of games.

For India, captain Rohit Sharma’s form will be a concern. While his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has aggregated 145 runs from the first two matches, Rohit, who was dismissed for a duck in the first match, could only contribute 17 runs in the second match.

Vijay Shankar was the Man of the Match agaoinst Bangladesh for his spell of 2 for 32.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda.

Sri Lanka: , Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva.