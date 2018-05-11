The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:14 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Jofra Archer celebrates wicket of Ambati Rayadu. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs CSK: Jofra Archer strikes for RR, Rayadu departs
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs CSK: Jofra Archer strikes for RR, Rayadu departs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 11, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 8:51 pm IST

After 10 overs, Chennai Super Kings 90-1, Raina 42, Watson 30 Archer 1-0-11-1

Jofra Archer celebrates wicket of Ambati Rayadu. (Photo: BCCI)
 Jofra Archer celebrates wicket of Ambati Rayadu. (Photo: BCCI)

 CSK 19-1 after 2.1 overs:

WICKET! This is a huge breakthrough, Ambati Rayadu is clean bowled by Jofra  Archer. The batsman drags the ball back onto the stumps.

Toss: Chennai Super Kings wins the toss and opted to bat first

Preview: The stage is all set as Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals host MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

The game will also see Rajasthan Royals taking the field with a pink jersey (to promote Cancer awareness). Not only the change in colors, but the Royals will be hoping to  also change their fortunes and win the match against a strong CSK side .

The last time when these two teams faced ach other at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune, It was CSK all-rounder Shane Watson(106 runs from 57 balls) who decimated  the RR bowling attack and helped his team win a one-sided contest by 64 runs.

Both the teams will be coming into the match win victories in their previous games. While RR got the better of KXIP by 15 runs, MS Dhoni-led CSK beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets.

While Jos Buttler has been the shining star for the Royals at top of the order, other players especially Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes will have to  make a mark with the bat. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also needs to get some at the top in order to save the season. 

Looking ar CSK side, the team are  closer to seal their place in the play-offs and victory in Jaipur will secure them the ticket. For a team that is filled with players who are on wrong side of  30, it has been a fantastic season with different match winners in different games.

Tags: rajasthan royals, chennai super kings, ms dhoni, live cricket score

MOST POPULAR

1

No childbirth since 400 years in MP village, locals call it 'cursed'

2

Panipat: Ajay-Atul to compose the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film

3

Google Doodle celebrates legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

4

Bizarre: Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

5

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham