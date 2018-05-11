LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs CSK: Jofra Archer strikes for RR, Rayadu departs

After 10 overs, Chennai Super Kings 90-1, Raina 42, Watson 30 Archer 1-0-11-1

CSK 19-1 after 2.1 overs:

WICKET! This is a huge breakthrough, Ambati Rayadu is clean bowled by Jofra Archer. The batsman drags the ball back onto the stumps.

RR XI: A Rahane, J Buttler, S Samson, B Stokes, S Binny, K Gowtham, P Chopra, J Archer, A Sharma, J Unadkat, I Sodhi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2018

CSK XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, MS Dhoni, S Billings, DJ Bravo, R Jadeja, D Willey, H Singh, S Thakur, K Sharma — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2018

Toss: Chennai Super Kings wins the toss and opted to bat first

Preview: The stage is all set as Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals host MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

The game will also see Rajasthan Royals taking the field with a pink jersey (to promote Cancer awareness). Not only the change in colors, but the Royals will be hoping to also change their fortunes and win the match against a strong CSK side .

The last time when these two teams faced ach other at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune, It was CSK all-rounder Shane Watson(106 runs from 57 balls) who decimated the RR bowling attack and helped his team win a one-sided contest by 64 runs.

Both the teams will be coming into the match win victories in their previous games. While RR got the better of KXIP by 15 runs, MS Dhoni-led CSK beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets.

While Jos Buttler has been the shining star for the Royals at top of the order, other players especially Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes will have to make a mark with the bat. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also needs to get some at the top in order to save the season.

Looking ar CSK side, the team are closer to seal their place in the play-offs and victory in Jaipur will secure them the ticket. For a team that is filled with players who are on wrong side of 30, it has been a fantastic season with different match winners in different games.