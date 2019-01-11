The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 11, 2019

Sports, Cricket

Koffee with Karan: Hotstar removes episode involving Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 11, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2019, 10:12 am IST

The BCCI had on Tuesday taken note of Pandya's "crass and cringeworthy comments" on the chat show and had ticked him off.

This comes three days after Pandya apologised for the controversial remark on 'Koffee with Karan', hosted by Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar. (Photo: Screengrab)
 This comes three days after Pandya apologised for the controversial remark on 'Koffee with Karan', hosted by Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: The controversy-filled episode of Koffee with Karan involving India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has been taken down by video-streaming website Hotstar.

This comes three days after Pandya apologised for the controversial remark on 'Koffee with Karan', hosted by Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar.

 Taking to Twitter, Pandya posted, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents, saying he had once told them after losing his virginity, "aaj mai kar ke aaya."

When the host of the show asked him why didn't he ask women their name in a club, Pandya responded by saying, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move."

A barrage of instant criticism started coming Pandya's way, prompting the Indian Cricket Board to consider banning players from appearing on such chat shows.

The BCCI had on Tuesday taken note of his "crass and cringeworthy comments" on the chat show and had ticked him off.

On Thursday, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai had recommended a two-ODI ban for the duo. Virat Kohli-led India are set to take on Aaron Finch’s Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match in Sydney on Saturday.

Tags: hardik pandya, koffee with karan, kl rahul, hotstar

