

Shami wanted me to have physical relations with his brother: Hasin Jahan

Published : Mar 10, 2018, 9:49 am IST
FIR was lodged against Shami and his 4 family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station after Jahan filed a police complaint.

Hasin Jahan, who had earlier claimed that Mohammed Shami wanted to marry a Bollywood actress, also alleged that the Indian pacer is a double-faced man. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 Hasin Jahan, who had earlier claimed that Mohammed Shami wanted to marry a Bollywood actress, also alleged that the Indian pacer is a double-faced man. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)

Kolkata: Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who has alleged that the Team India pacer has multiple extra-marital affairs and his family tried to kill her, has now made even more sensational claim, on a day when a FIR was registered against Shami.

Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer and the FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

Amidst all the legal proceedings, Jahan, as reported by DNA, has also made a claim that Shami forced her to have physical relations with his brother. Jahan also alleged that Shami, when on tour, had physical relations with sex workers.

Jahan was a divorcee and had two daughters from her previous marriage when she met Shami for the first time. She said that she was keen to make the marriage work with Shami after her first marriage broke down.

“I am not in touch with my first husband. Out of my two girls, one is staying with me while the other one is studying,” Jahan told DNA.

Jahan, who had earlier claimed that Shami wanted to marry a Bollywood actress, also alleged that the Indian pacer is a double-faced man before adding that he also has a Pakistani girlfriend, whom he wanted to accompany him during India’s tour to Sri Lanka in 2017.

“Shami is a double-faced man. Before marriage, he never told me about his affair with this Pakistani girl,” she said.

Jahan, who had been a model and a cheerleader for Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past, also alleged that Shami started to torture immediately after their marriage in 2014.

“Shami started torturing me mentally and physically in every possible manner. Whereas, I gave up everything – modelling career and job – after getting married to him,” Jahan said.

She labelled Shami a womaniser and never involved in her any of the financial matters before adding that she will “teach him a lesson”.

“One thing is certain that I will teach Shami a lesson for all his misdeeds.”

“I got married to Shami on April 7, 2014 and from the very beginning I got to know about his misdeeds. He is a big-time womaniser and has never been a faithful husband to me. He has never involved me in any of his financial matters,” she concluded.

