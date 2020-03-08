Sunday, Mar 08, 2020 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Australia beats India to win T20 Women's World Cup final

AFP / PTI
Published : Mar 8, 2020, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2020, 4:04 pm IST

Meg Lanning’s side beat India by 85 runs to win the Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne cricket ground

Australian players celebrate after a victory against India in the Twenty20 womens World Cup cricket final match on March 8, 2020(AFP)
 Australian players celebrate after a victory against India in the Twenty20 womens World Cup cricket final match on March 8, 2020(AFP)

Melbourne: A rampant Australia swept to their fifth women's Twenty20 World cup title on sunday, defeating India by 85 runs at the Melbourne cricket ground.

Alyssa Healy smashed a quick-fire 75 and Beth Mooney an unbeaten 78 as the defending players plundered an ominous 184 for four the highest score ever in a women's T20 final.

Opting to bat, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.

Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs.

India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.

To add to India's woes, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia retired hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet of the bowling of left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (14) tried to fight back but the Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals to choke India.

Tags: t20 women's wc final, alyssa healy, harmanpreet kaur, smriti mandhana, shafali verma, india vs australia, 2020 icc twenty20 world cup

Latest From Sports

Shafali Verma (AFP)

Shafali Verma's record at T20 Women's WC Final

Barcelonas Jordi Alba, right, celebrates with Barcelonas Lionel Messi (AP)

Barcelona back on top of Spanish league, courtesy Messi

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna (PTI)

Leander Paes-Rohan Bopanna beat Croatia to keep India's Davis Cup hopes alive

Ankita Raina and Sania Mirza (image- Twitter)

Fed Cup: Sania-Ankita seal India's place in playoffs

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham