The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 12:38 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 11:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 11:23 pm IST

Lynn consumed just 41 balls and struck six boundaries and as many as eight sixes during his fiery knock.

Chris Lynn of the Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 3 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)
 Chris Lynn of the Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 3 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)

Rajkot: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders cantered to a 10-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in their opening match of the the Indian Premier League, here today.

Chasing a challenging 184 for win, Chris Lynn (93 not out) and skipper Gautam Gambhir (76 not out) put on unbeaten 184 runs for the opening wicket to cruise to the victory.

Lynn consumed just 41 balls and struck six boundaries and as many as eight sixes during his fiery knock. Gambhir, on the other hand, was at his subtle best and scored his runs off 48 deliveries with the help of 12 fours.

While Lynn was at his aggressive best, Gambhir played the second fiddle initially in the match-winning partnership. Earlier, captain Suresh Raina led from the front with an unbeaten 68 to propel Gujarat Lions to a challenging 183 for four.

Raina top-scored for the hosts and consumed 51 balls during his knock which was studded with seven boundaries.

Besides Raina Dinesh Karthik (47) and Brendon McCullum played good hands for Gujarat Lions. For KKR, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets giving away 25 runs.

Tags: kolkata knight riders, indian premier league, gujarat lions, brendon mccullum, chris lynn

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

2

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

3

Reliance Jio eyes laptop segment, to make Apple MacBook-like devices

4

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

5

Watch: MS Dhoni pulls Kevin Pietersen’s leg during RPSG vs MI IPL tie

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham