LIVE| Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Upul Tharanga wins toss, elects to bat first

The Sri Lankans have failed to offer a stern challenge for the visitors so far. (Photo: PTI)

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Toss:

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharagna wins the toss, and elects to bat first.

Preview: The start of the fifth and final Sri Lanka versus India ODI is delayed by half an hour due to rain here on Sunday.

With Team India dominantly steamrolling over Sri Lanka so far in the ODI series, the Men in Blue will fancy their chances of completing a 5-0 clean sweep when they take on a harried Sri Lanka side in the 5th ODI dead rubber on Sunday.

Virat Kohli’s men previously bagged a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series, and with the good run they are in, they will aim to sweep the ODI series as well.

On the other hand, it’s been a frustrating summer for the home team. Having lost to minnows Zimbabwe previously in the ODI series, they have missed out on the opportunity to secure direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup by failing to win two matches in the series so far. Earlier, the Sri Lankan selection committee, led by Sanath Jayasuriya also announced their resigning.

The Men in Blue are likely to stick with the same in the last ODI, while Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga makes a comeback into the team after his two-game suspension for a slow-over rate. However, a much-needed win for the Lions in the final ODI could do them a world of good as they embrace new challenges.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Lasith Malinga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.