Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs CSK: Kolkata elects to field after winning toss

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 3, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 8:08 pm IST

Score after 2 overs, CSK 18-0, Faf du Plessis 13*, Shane Watson 5*; Piyush Chawla 0/8, Mitchell Johnson 0/10.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik won the toss on Thursday, and decided that KKR would put the visitors to bat.

KKR have made one change, with Rinku Singh coming in place of injured Nitish Rana.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has gone with the same playing XI which beat Delhi dardevils (DD) by 13 runs on Monday.

Here's the playing XI for both the teams:

Preview

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik will once again come head-to-head in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 33rd match of the cash-rich tournament.

The last time the two teams met was during the only match at Chepauk this season, with CSK beating the Kolkata franchise by five wickets.

Cricket fans can look forward to interesting player battles in this match, with fellow Aussie cricketers Chris Lynn (KKR) and Shane Watson (CSK) locking horns.

Overall, CSK hold a 11-6 lead over KKR in their head-to-head meetings.

Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in CSK’s last match against Delhi Dardevils (DD), will be an integral setup of CSK’s bowling attack.

The 22-year-old finished with a spell of 1-26 from four overs in the match which the two-time champions won by 13 runs.

KKR, meanwhile, have suffered a blow as Nitish Rana seems to be doubtful for the all-important encounter with a back injury.

 

Squads:

 

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran, Apoorv Wankhade, R Vinay Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey, , Monu Kumar.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Thursday(May 3rd).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

