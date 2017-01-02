Supreme Court to hear perjury charges against BCCI chief Anurag Thakur

The apex court has earlier asked for the removal of top brass of the BCCI.

On December 15 last year, the Supreme Court had observed Anurag Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha committee recommendations. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Anurag Thakur has some nervous times ahead as the Supreme Court is likely to announce BCCI president’s fate as it hears perjury charges levelled against him by Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam.

The apex court is also likely to pronounce its crucial order regarding Justice (Retired) RM Lodha-led committee's recommendations and the BCCI's constant reluctance to accept them.

The apex court, which was hearing the Lodha panel's third status report that asked for the removal of top brass of the BCCI, also asked the Amicus Curiae whether Thakur committed perjury or not in the case.

In reply, the Amicus Curiae revealed that the BCCI chief, in his affidavit submitted to the top court, had said that he sought Shashank Manohar's opinion as the BCCI chairman, which was denied by the latter saying that it was asked in the ICC meeting.

It should be noted that if Thakur is found to have committed perjury then he might land in jail.

The three-member apex court-bench, headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur, also asked the country's cricket board to suggest if there is any name for post of administrator and also granted them one-week time for the same.

Meanwhile, the top court also reserved order on replacing BCCI top brass with a panel of administrators.

On October 1, the board had accepted many of the "significant recommendations" of the Lodha Committee, but excluded the important ones which have been a bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.

The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.