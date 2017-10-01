LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Hardik Pandya strikes, Aaron Finch departs

Score: Australia 90/1 from 17 overs; David Warner (45), Steve Smith (11); Hardik Pandya 2-0-14-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5-0-20-0.

Nagpur: David Warner and Aaron Finch are settling down in the middle as the two look to repeat their heroics from the Bengaluru ODI. Australia will want these two to put up a big opening stand after Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat in Nagpur.

Australia 66/1 from 11.3 overs:

WICKET! A breakthrough for India. It’s that man Hardik Pandya again. Aaron Finch departs. Jasprit Bumrah had almost dropped that catch but to India’s good fortune he managed to hold onto it while taking a tumble.

Australia 21/0 from 5 overs:

David Warner and Aaron Finch have started to their open their shoulders after being watchful in the first two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have not done much wrong but Finch and Warner have been solid.

Steve Smith has won the toss and Australia have elected to bat in the fifth and final ODI against India here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha on Sunday.

India have made three changes to their side while Australia have made one change to their winning combination from the Bengaluru ODI.

For India, Mohammed Shami, local boy Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have made way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, K Jadhav, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2017

Australia have recalled James Faulkner to the team as he replaces unwell Kane Richardson.

Here's the pitch at the VCA Stadium. Win the toss and...? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0xBJG8TVJS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) October 1, 2017

Both the captains, like it happened in the last game, said that they would wanted to bat first and like the last time, it was Steve Smith who got the result of toss in his favour.

"We are going to have a bat. It looks pretty dry, hopefully it would slow on as the game goes by and we can post a good total," said Smith.

Kohli, meanwhile, said, "The pitch looks very hard, we would've batted first as well but it shouldn't change much through the game. It is a relaid surface so there wouldn't be much of wear and tear. The last time we played here we chased down 350, so happy memories of the ground for us."

Team India will aim to cap off another bilateral series in style as the lock horns with Australia in Nagpur.

Having already given away the series to the hosts, failing to put up any fight in the first 3 ODIs, Steve Smith’s men showed what they are capable of in the 4th ODI by shocking India to end their 9-match winning streak.

However what remains to be seen today is whether the visitors can still pose that threat they are known for. In the previous contest, the Australian middle order and openers showed solidity, while the bowlers also made an impact.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue will put their bench depth to test once again. The pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will aim to not leak too many runs while the Indian spin duo of Axar and Chahal hope for good fortunes.

India toppled South Africa in ODI rankings to become the no.1 team and a loss once again might drag them back to the second place. The visitors meanwhile will aim to restore pride, having looked toothless so far.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 P.M. IST.