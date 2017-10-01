The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Finch scored 32 runs before been dismissed by Hardik Pandya . (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Hardik Pandya strikes, Aaron Finch departs
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Hardik Pandya strikes, Aaron Finch departs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 2:39 pm IST

Score: Australia 90/1 from 17 overs; David Warner (45), Steve Smith (11); Hardik Pandya 2-0-14-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5-0-20-0.

Finch scored 32 runs before been dismissed by Hardik Pandya . (Photo: AP)
 Finch scored 32 runs before been dismissed by Hardik Pandya . (Photo: AP)

Nagpur: David Warner and Aaron Finch are settling down in the middle as the two look to repeat their heroics from the Bengaluru ODI. Australia will want these two to put up a big opening stand after Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat in Nagpur.

Australia 66/1 from 11.3 overs:

WICKET! A breakthrough for India. It’s that man Hardik Pandya again. Aaron Finch departs. Jasprit Bumrah had almost dropped that catch but to India’s good fortune he managed to hold onto it while taking a tumble.

Australia 21/0 from 5 overs:

David Warner and Aaron Finch have started to their open their shoulders after being watchful in the first two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have not done much wrong but Finch and Warner have been solid.

Steve Smith has won the toss and Australia have elected to bat in the fifth and final ODI against India here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha on Sunday.

India have made three changes to their side while Australia have made one change to their winning combination from the Bengaluru ODI.

For India, Mohammed Shami, local boy Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have made way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia have recalled James Faulkner to the team as he replaces unwell Kane Richardson.

Both the captains, like it happened in the last game, said that they would wanted to bat first and like the last time, it was Steve Smith who got the result of toss in his favour.

"We are going to have a bat. It looks pretty dry, hopefully it would slow on as the game goes by and we can post a good total," said Smith.

Kohli, meanwhile, said, "The pitch looks very hard, we would've batted first as well but it shouldn't change much through the game. It is a relaid surface so there wouldn't be much of wear and tear. The last time we played here we chased down 350, so happy memories of the ground for us."

Team India will aim to cap off another bilateral series in style as the lock horns with Australia in Nagpur.

Having already given away the series to the hosts, failing to put up any fight in the first 3 ODIs, Steve Smith’s men showed what they are capable of in the 4th ODI by shocking India to end their 9-match winning streak.

However what remains to be seen today is whether the visitors can still pose that threat they are known for. In the previous contest, the Australian middle order and openers showed solidity, while the bowlers also made an impact.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue will put their bench depth to test once again. The pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will aim to not leak too many runs while the Indian spin duo of Axar and Chahal hope for good fortunes.

India toppled South Africa in ODI rankings to become the no.1 team and a loss once again might drag them back to the second place. The visitors meanwhile will aim to restore pride, having looked toothless so far.  

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 P.M. IST.

Tags: india vs australia, nagpur odi, live cricket score

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

2

Now donate blood to the needy with Facebook

3

India have the potential to win FIFA U-17 World Cup, says coach Luís Norton de Matos

4

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

5

To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham